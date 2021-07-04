“Happy, they go two races in a row getting the most out of the car”

07/04/2021 at 6:16 PM CEST

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), seventh in the Formula One World Cup, with 60 points, after finishing fifth this Sunday in the Austrian Grand Prix, said at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg that he is happy because “they have gone two races in a row getting the most out of the car” .

“Yes, it has been a fought race and more suffered than expected, especially at the beginning, because I had zero ‘grip’ (grip) than those who went with medium or soft (compounds),” he commented Sainz, 26, after the Austrian Grand Prix, which he faced with the hard tire, with which he ‘stretched’ his stop until the forty-ninth of the 71 laps that were given this Sunday.

“I lengthened the ‘stint’ (the batch) and I did better in the second part of the race, after changing tires, in which I had fun, “explained the talented Madrid driver who, after the frustration of being left out of the points (eleventh) in France, completed two very good races in Austria, finishing sixth a week ago and fifth this Sunday, which places him only two points behind his Monegasque colleague. Charles Leclerc, sixth in the championship, who has been two years longer than him in the ‘Scuderia’.

“On lap 48 he told me ‘let’s see if a safety car comes out’. But then with the medium tire, although it was used, luckily I had a good pace and I was able to go for Charles (Leclerc) and for (Mexican Sergio) ‘Checo’ (Pérez, from Red Bull, “commented the Ferrari.

“In the end, it was fun, because our pace improves from race to race,” said the Madrilenian after finishing fifth this Sunday in Austria.

“I wish I hadn’t suffered so much at the start; but we stayed calm and they have already been two races in a row getting the most out of the car, “he declared Carlos Sainz this Sunday at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

