Happy Ricky Martin, Eglantina Zing comments on her beautiful profile

Happy Ricky Martin, Eglantina Zing comments on your beautiful profile | Instagram

With beautiful rainbows, they flooded the photograph that shows the beautiful profile of the singer Ricky Martin who reappeared in a photograph on his Instagram account where he is shown with a radiant smile to which even the model herself reacted Eglantina Zing.

In the life of Ricky Martin There will be very important people including the Venezuelan, who at all times remains very close to the “Puerto Rican star.”

Proof of this would be a photograph where the model and presenter shared a reaction to him “Puerto Rican“who appeared from his Instagram account in a postcard that framed his acclaimed profile.

You may be interested in Kings of Pop, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias start their tour

Eglantina Zing has distinguished herself more than just being a very close friend to the “king of Latin pop” as a “mother” to her children, at least that is the affection that the interpreter of “María” has sown in her young children.

Sample of this great affection among the now nationalized Spanish is the presence of the 40-year-old celebrity who dedicated a reaction accompanied by several emojis in which you can see rainbows and hearts

happy #pridemonth everyone. #loveislove, wrote Enríque Martín Morales in the publication he shared in the middle of the celebration of the month of “pride g @ y” or of the LGBT community.

On the postcard, the 49-year-old “pop star” is shown in profile with a big smile and his thumb between his teeth.

The remembered “former small” shows the reflection of what today would be his life, so full of color thanks to his large family made up of his partner, the plastic artist and his four children, two almost adolescents and the two youngest, Ren and Lucía, who have filled the couple’s lives with joy.

The reactions and comments were immediate and were a large number of rainbow emojis with which some of his more than 15 million fans supported the native of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

On the other hand, the intimate relationship between Enríque Martín Morales and the philanthropist and actress has been preceded by various rumors that relate her as the “intimate friend” of the interpreter in addition to relating her directly to the origin of three of the children that the “Puerto Rican” breed with your partner,

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It would be from the model from which the first suspicions arise about the possible motherhood of three of the couple’s children, the twins Matteo, Valentino and Lucía, from whom even attempts have been made to find traits that directly relate them.

Although the outstanding figure of music and the show has never recognized who the mother of his offspring is, the truth is that he himself has reiterated that he has taught his children to see her as a “mother” as revealed in past interviews.

On the other hand, paternity has fallen to the artist like “a glove” and despite the fact that he himself revealed it is not an entirely easy task, the one born in December 1971 would reveal that he sometimes thinks of having more children, although this on the other hand would include a titanic work.

You may be interested in Menudo’s dark side, “I prayed that a car would run over me”

It would be the Grammy Award nominee himself who shared as a funny anecdote that he sometimes thinks of having 10 children, however, the moment the little ones wake up in a bad mood and crying, the idea is erased.

On the other hand, the actor, also, will star in a new tour with Enrique Iglesias to which Sebastián Yatra will join.

It is one of the projects that Ricky Martín had postponed due to the pandemic and that apparently will finally be able to be carried out in one of the largest and most important arenas in the world, Madison Square Garden.

It may interest you Luis Miguel apologizes to four people Who are they?

Meanwhile, some of the dates have already been announced, on the 26th they plan a North American tour, which will begin on September 25 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena with performances in New York, New Jersey, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and more, this, before wrapping up in Anaheim at the Honda Center on November 20.