In Mexico is where the Caesar salad was born. After migrating to the U.S. from Italy, in the 1910s, Cesare Cardini opened two restaurants in Sacramento and in San Diego. But to escape the alcohol ban, he moved across the border to Tijuana in 1920, and in 1927 he opened his business. Legend has it that the restaurant was having such good sales on America’s Independence Day that they started running out of ingredients. To save the situation, Cardini improvised a plate with romaine lettuce leaves, raw egg yolk, Parmesan cheese and other leftovers, transforming everything into something surprisingly delicious. Clark Gable and Jean Harlow are among those who traveled to taste Caesar’s crispy seasoned lettuce.

Ing. Jesús Rodrigo Athanasakis Martínez. Many congratulations to the esteemed gentleman who celebrated his birthday receiving congratulatory calls from his beloved family, Emilia Athanasakis, Rodrigo Athanasakis, Georgios Athanasakis, Pepe de Saracho, Margot de Saracho, Sandra Zambrano de Athanasakis and Eldy Carlos.

Teresa De Acha Millán. A hug to the dear Doña Tere for being a very nice woman. That God always bless. It was highly celebrated by her family and children, Marco, Jesús, Andrea, Giselle, Irene, Mateo, Mariajo, Nacho, Fernanda, Santiago, Manuel and Mely Pérez de Acha. Congratulations.

Mayté Garibay He celebrated one more year of life with his family, but although he missed a large part, the important thing is to take care of himself and stay at home, a birthday is always celebrated no matter how, but always grateful to meet them in good health.

Susie Lee Romero Jones. The wife of Enrique Valenzuela Espinoza de los Monteros chose to be born on the day of the Holy Cross, which in Mexico is celebrated with pure joy. He enjoyed a private birthday with many signs of affection from his family.

Ernesto Doig. Marisa Hernández’s husband celebrated a different birthday, but full of love, receiving the affection of his children and grandchildren, may God continue to bless him for many more years.

Thanks for your attention. See you next column.