Happy May 5: Why is this day celebrated?

Getty Images May 5: José Gregorio Pérez attends the Cinco de Mayo festivities on May 5, 2010, at the El Pueblo de Los Angeles Historic Site on Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles, California.

Happy Cinco de Mayo! Why is this day celebrated in the United States? May 5 is one of the most important festivals for the Mexican people and in the United States the “Fiesta Mexicana” is celebrated to commemorate the Battle of Puebla, with mariachis, hats, tacos and margaritas.

Happy May 5 to all Mexicans! #BatallaDePuebla # 5DeMayo #TheZebraPostOnCulture pic.twitter.com/h5DfBo3tOa – The Zebra Language Club ✏ (@LanguageZebra) May 5, 2021

Strangely, this holiday is not very celebrated in Mexico, and on the contrary in the United States this day is a holiday meaning.

Why is this day celebrated?

Today we commemorate the Battle of Puebla. After the economic crisis that the country was experiencing, Mexico decides to suspend debt payments to other countries, the government of France refuses the Treaty of Solitude and decides the intervention of its troops in the national territory. pic.twitter.com/BuSfosmMRM – STPS México (@STPS_mx) May 5, 2021

Everything was born from the Battle of Puebla. The Battle of Puebla occurred on May 5, 1862, and its origin dates back to a previous event that left the Mexican country plunged into a great crisis of poverty: the War of the Reform.

The War of the Reform was a civil war that lasted from 1858 to 1861 in which the country was divided into two large camps: the Liberals and the Conservatives. Both sides borrowed heavily from other countries to pay for the war, and this led to an increase in foreign debt.

This situation caused the then president, Benito Juárez, to decide to suspend the payment of the foreign debt. In their anger, the European countries of France, Spain, and England sent troops to the Mexican shores of Veracruz to demand that the Juarez government pay what it owed them.

In view of the situation, the two parties to the conflict came to a negotiation under the so-called “Treaty of Solitude”, by which Mexico undertook to settle its obligation to these countries, in exchange for their withdrawal from its territory.

So did Spain and England, but France, did not comply with the treaty, and instead continued an exacerbated harassment with the ambitions of its governor. Napoleon III, descendant of a dynasty of conquerors, saw in Mexico’s vulnerability the perfect opportunity to expand his empire. With an army better trained and better armed than the Mexican troops, Napoleon believed that conquering this country was an easy task.

Against all expectations, the Mexican army under the command of General Ignacio Zaragoza faced the French army, considered the most powerful in the world, and they were victorious in this battle. The conflict ended.

Popularity of the celebration in the United States

Explains the University of Chicago History Professor, Mauricio Tenorio, that the Cinco de Mayo holiday was transferred to United States territory, because at the same time that Mexico was waging war with the French, America was also taking out the civil war. Abraham Lincoln, then president, was in favor of the Mexican cause, and became an ally of his counterpart Benito Juárez.

Likewise, the teacher said that in return for Abraham Lincoln, the majority of Mexicans living in the United States allied with him to fight against the Confederates.

“The day of the Battle of Puebla means the union of Mexicans and Americans.” He added that this is when May 5 begins to be celebrated “to celebrate his Mexicanness but also his Americanity for having belonged and fought with Lincoln.” “It was the universal triumph of the liberals [mexicanos y estadounidenses] against the big bad guys, ”said Tenorio.

It was the only Mexican victory against a “great empire” and it became “a very important date in the Mexican patriotic calendar for all that the fight against the French meant,” explained the University of Chicago History Professor.

How did this holiday get popular in the US?

Happy 5th of May! Commemoration of the Battle of Puebla in 🇲🇽 Celebrating Mexican culture in 🇺🇸 What is your favorite Mexican artist? # 5demayo pic.twitter.com/xKEn6eYj6e – iHeartLatino (@iHeartLatino) May 5, 2021

At the beginning of the sixties, thanks to many Mexican-American activists who fought from the Chicano Movement, for the vindication of the civil rights of the Mexican-American populations that were separated and received different treatment during the second half of the last century, May 5 was a day chosen to celebrate Mexican pride and also a day of recognition of the Battle of Puebla as an example of anti-imperialist struggle.

Later, almost two decades later, in 1989, a Mexican beer importer such as Modelo or Corona launched an advertising campaign related to that celebration. Initially the campaign was aimed at Latinos, but later it was extended to a wider audience with advertisements on television and in print media, according to the New York Times.

It should be noted that at present, this holiday is celebrated in the White House, and also on this day, it is one of the most consumed beer and alcoholic beverages.

The fair in Puebla and the pandemic

The 159th anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, for the second consecutive year, will not be celebrated with parades or massive events, since health conditions in the entity due to the Covid-19 health contingency do not allow it, said Governor Miguel Barbosa Huerta .

In fact, the president confirmed at a press conference that only a civic ceremony will be held, despite the fact that in early March he said that his administration was analyzing the celebration of the parade and the activities related to May 5 due to its historical relevance.

“Regarding special events on the occasion of May 5 there will not be, it will be the corresponding civic ceremony, but a massive event will not occur. There are no conditions in Puebla or in the country to carry out these events, ”he reported.

