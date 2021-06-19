Happy Father’s Day: When is Father’s Day 2021?

. Indian father Shailesh vomits up his son, Harish, in a park in Amritsar on June 19, 2016, Father’s Day

The celebration of Father’s Day is one of the most significant celebrations not only for the United States, but in various places in the world that dedicate this day of the year to exalt and honor those great pillars, the breadwinner of the family and society.

Father’s Day 2021 is this Sunday, June 20

Wishing a wonderful Father’s Day to all the father figures in our lives: Dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, friend, coach and teacher. Your daily support makes all the difference! Happy Father’s Day! I feel fortunate to still have my Dad around @ 89… .Take the time to do something pic.twitter.com/EKC0VNS5NA – Mark Scime (@markscimeslf) June 19, 2021

On this occasion, the festivity will take place in North America and Mexico next Sunday, June 20, and as is tradition, the families reunited, will share moments with that paternal figure represented in parents, grandparents, stepparents, uncles or adoptive parents.

Origin of the celebration of Father’s Day in the United States.

According to Diario NY, it arose in 1909 when a woman named Sonora Smart Dood proposed that all parents be celebrated on June 19 because she wanted to honor her father named Henry Jackson Smart, at that time, and a war veteran, who Despite his occupations, he raised his six children alone on a rural farm in Washington after the death of his wife. His request was heard and finally, Father’s Day was celebrated for the first time, in a massive way, on June 19, 1910 in Spokane, Washington.

Five years later, in 1924, President Calvin Coolidge established the day as a national celebration and President Lyndon Johnson institutionalized it in 1966 after signing the presidential proclamation declaring the third Sunday in June the official day of the celebration. In 1972 Richard Nixon declared it a national holiday.

How is Father’s Day celebrated?

The celebration of Father’s Day has its particular form of entertainment for each family, but it is very common for parents to wake up to the call of a good breakfast in bed. Later, it is traditional for the family to get together to prepare a barbecue and share unforgettable moments that will remain memories for posterity with their talks, laughter and anecdotes. On this special day, cards and gifts cannot be absent. The honoree is given details that range from those that are commercially acquired, to those that are made with all the love and the meaning of being a very personal present.

Another kind of experience is also valid, where children decide to spend a day with their parents enjoying other kinds of activities. There are the children who go on an adventure with their father to take him to the enjoyment of the extreme such as flying, sailing, having a day camping, any activity for those dads who take risks and enjoy the impetus to preserve a young soul.

It should be noted that in the US one of the most common activities in this celebration is for children to attend various sporting events with their parents, be it a hockey, basketball or soccer game. In addition, being precisely on Father’s Day the end of the US Open golf tournament, others decide to enjoy this meeting.

How much do Americans spend on Father’s Day?

The National Retail Federation said that spending on Father’s Day this year will be a record high, reaching more than $ 20.1 billion. According to VIVE USA, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it is believed that this year’s spending will exceed that of 2019, which was almost $ 15.9 billion, while spending in 2020, when the pandemic was causing the first ravages, it barely rose to $ 17 billion

For America Retail, a survey revealed that American consumers plan to spend an average of $ 174 on Father’s Day gifts, or $ 26 more than last year. About half (47%) of the increase comes from spending more on specialty outlets, clothing, and consumer electronics.

“Consumers are showing that they are comfortable with pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, especially as we approach the summer season,” Phil Rist, Prosper’s vice president of strategy, said in the statement. “Many plan to take Dad to a special meal or experience this Father’s Day, which was not an option last year during closings.”

Other countries that join the celebration on this date

Father’s Day is also celebrated in the following countries, this June 20, 2021:

Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, United States, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda , Burma, Brunei, Canada, Cambodia, China, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dominica, Egypt, Slovakia, Ethiopia, Philippines, France, Ghana, Greece, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan , Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Macao, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malta, Namibia, Nigeria, Oman, Netherlands, Palestine, Pakistan, Qatar, United Kingdom, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore, Syria, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

