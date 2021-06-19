Happy Father’s Day 2021: Phrases to share

. Michael Fashion of the U.S. Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, holds his 5-year-old daughter Malia Banks

Father’s Day is a very special day in which all children want to make their parents feel that they are unique and special. This day to express an exciting word to them that reveals all the admiration and respect we feel for them, it is perhaps the best of those present, since they are expressions that will be forever tattooed in the depths of their being.

This coming June 20 on Father’s Day, let us remind Dad of how much we love him, of how important his presence is in our lives and in that of the family, and that we would like time not to pass to feel protected and guided in his experience and wisdom.

Father’s Day 2021 is this Sunday, June 20

To honor your father on this special day, a selection of 16 phrases are arranged, so you can dedicate him as the best of all the gifts you can give him, because it goes from heart to heart.

15 phrases to share with dad:

1. “In heaven, directly after God, comes a dad.”

2. “How great is it, even among the poor, to be the son of a good father!”

3. “For my unconditional hero, my guardian and my most faithful admirer. Congratulations on Father’s Day! “

4. “I know that being a father is not always easy, I have given you a lot of work, but in all my falls I have found your hands to get up. Thanks!”

5. “Thank you, Dad, for not telling me how to live. You lived and taught me with your example “

6. “Dad, you are more than a good, you are a whole ocean of wisdom and experience to guide us through the rocks and thorns.”

7. “I have memories as a child in which I saw you as a giant, today that I am an adult … I see you even bigger”

8. “Parents are dedicated only one day a year, but they dedicate every day of their life to their children. If you are reading this, you are the best father in the world. “

9. “A father is someone who supports you when you cry, who scolds you when you break the rules, who glows with pride when you are successful and has faith in you, even when you don’t.”

10. “All I wish for you is that we can spend more time together, that I can spend more time with you and that you continue to smile your nice smile. Enjoy your day!”

11. “Thank you for educating me like this. I am proud of who I am and I owe that to you “

12. “Thanks Dad for teaching me more than Google”

13. “To all the cool, grumpy, tummy, protective parents and worst of all, Instagram parents: happy day!”

14. “You are a great father and a super-grandfather, even if you don’t know the latter”

15. “You taught me to ride a bike, you helped me with my homework and you even healed my wounds… You don’t want to pay me the car bills too, right? Well, I’ll settle for you to keep giving me your unconditional love. But don’t forget the letters on the car ”.

16. “It is not the flesh and blood, but the heart, that makes us parents and children.”

