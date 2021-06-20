Happy Father’s Day 2021: Phrases for single parents

. A father in a protective mask holds his newborn son against his chest during the Covid-19 pandemic

The love and dedication of a mother for her children and for giving them a good future is undeniable, but we must not forget those magnificent men who, due to life circumstances, had to assume the role of being “single parents”.

They face the daily challenge of getting by on their own with their children. Whether they are restless little ones or rebellious teenagers, they arm themselves with patience, they are filled with love, tenderness, and the desire to protect them, and they continue to fight. And if ‘Bambi’ could grow up well with his father, a single dad is perfectly capable of fulfilling everything that involves raising a child in the absence of the mother.

So for this Sunday, June 20, which is celebrated on Father’s Day, they not only deserve our recognition, but they also deserve our greatest admiration and our most sincere congratulations.

On this great and special day share with that wonderful man any of the phrases that you will find below:

1. “You only took charge of our care and also worked to give us all the best, you are an exceptional father and I will always feel very grateful to God for having you.”

2. “There were many people who criticized you and did not understand your situation, but as your son I always realized how difficult it was for you to raise me alone. A whole life will not be enough for me to thank you for everything, dear dad. “

3. “You didn’t have the support of anyone to raise me, but despite all the effort and sacrifice that this represented, you never gave up and you always did everything in your power to see me happy, thank you with all my heart. “

4. “There were always people who pointed to you and did not understand why you raised us alone, but that should not matter to you because my brothers and I are very proud of you and we are not super happy to have a father like you.”

5. “God took my mother to heaven, but you always tried hard so that we do not suffer from her absence and you filled every space of my life with smiles and unforgettable moments, she from heaven must feel very happy for everything that you’ve done”.

6. “Dad, every time I think about everything you had to go through to get us ahead I marvel because I think that no other man would have been able to endure so many difficulties, you are unique and I will always feel very grateful to you.”



7. “I imagine how difficult it must have been to raise us without mother’s presence, but I don’t remember you ever complaining, on the contrary, you always had a big smile on your face and you gave us a lot of security. You have always been and will be my superhero. “

8. “Daddy, I remember when I was a child you went to work and got me ready to take me to school, then you would go out to pick me up at lunch and take me to my grandmother’s house, years later she went to heaven and we stayed the two, but always united. I love you so much.”

9. Without thinking, you faced the situation and you were Father and Mother to your little son, dear friend. I know it was difficult, but you cannot complain or say that the experience of raising that wonderful child that God gave you is not beautiful.

10. “Today is Father’s Day and you deserve to spend some fantastic hours, enjoying your child and being happy. So be it. A hug friend ”.

11. “Today at least relax and enjoy your day, let yourself be loved on Father’s Day and fill yourself with strength to move on. A hug”.

12. “Look at the good side of being Father and Mother at the same time, my friend: your son will love you twice as much. Yes, because your effort today will be tomorrow’s reward ”.

13. “Cheer up, especially now that it is Father’s Day and you must celebrate. Have some excellent moments and that the energy acquired is enough to make your week happy. Happy Father’s Day dear friend. “

14. “It is true that you had the bad luck that your wife left this world before her time, but it is no less true that she left you a beautiful, friendly and good person”.

15. “Friend, I know that the fact that your child does not have a Mother is something painful for you, but I would begin to see everything in a positive way, because that child will not have a Mother, no, but he has a Father who is worth I pray that he strives and gives everything for his son ”.

16. “You are a brave friend, and for that I admire you. I want you to have a wonderful Father’s Day. You deserve it. All the joy in the world for you. “

17. “You knew from the first moment to take charge of the situation, to meet the challenge of being Father and Mother at the same time, my friend, and for that reason I am truly proud of you, of the man in whom you have become converted”.

18. “Nothing could stop you, and I am happy because your children will be good men in the future and largely thanks to you. I want you to have a beautiful Father’s Day, you deserve it, so I hope you get ready to celebrate. Enjoy.”

19. “What better way than to celebrate in a big way the achievement of a great challenge, such as being able to be a Father and a Mother at the same time”.

20. “Dad, you are not alone, learn to look around you.”

When is Father’s Day 2021 celebrated in Mexico? Unlike Mother’s Day, the celebration to celebrate fathers does not have a fixed day; here we tell you when it is commemorated and its origin. #NoticiasMilenio Subscribe to our channel: youtube.com/user/MILENIO?sub_confirmation=1 Follow our LIVE 24 hours: youtube.com/user/MILENIO/live Site: milenio.com Facebook: facebook.com/MilenioDiario/ Twitter: twitter.com/Milenio2021-06-19T01:33:01Z

