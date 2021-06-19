Happy Father’s Day 2021: Phrases dad who has passed away

. A son hugs his father at the Três Figueiras Geriatric Clinic on June 16, 2020 in Gravatai, Brazil.

A father who departed for eternity will never be forgotten by his children. They were their heroes, their protectors, the bravest soldiers who fought in the battle of life to raise their families, and they were those noble teachers who were filled with patience over and over again to teach them to be better people.

Today that they are gone, there are many words of consolation, but nothing calms, nor will it ease the pain of their departure. His memory, his dedication, and sometimes even his hardness, will be the latent image of that being who forged his offspring to follow him in the good work of being the best parents!

On Father’s Day, this Sunday, June 20, their bodies will not be giving warmth and shelter, but their souls like a ray of light that crosses thousands of kilometers away will connect to those of their children so that a subliminal message can say how much they love and miss them.

Next, we present 20 beautiful messages for that dad who let go of your hand, crossed the sky and became that angel to whom you will eternally entrust your life and your heart.

20 phrases for dad who has passed away:

1. Today I will send a thousand hugs and kisses to heaven and hope that they come quickly to you … I miss you dad, I adore you.

2. I remember you and my soul fills with joy, for everything you gave me while you were with me. Will always remember you.

3. Dear dad, one more year has passed since you left and I still need your helping hand, your arms and your words so much …

4. Regardless of the years that pass without you, or how far away you are, in my heart you will always remain close and wrapped in my love.

5. Dad, your light is so bright and strong that it will never go out… it will always illuminate my path.

6. Thank you for being the best father I could have had, your lessons are safe with me.

7. Today is your day dad, and even if you are not by my side, I want to take a few minutes to talk to you and think about you. I miss you, now and forever …

8. You loved us so strongly and kindly that your love will be forever marked in our soul, Dad.

9. I wish I had more time, I wish I had told you a million times more how much I love you, how much I will always love you.

10. When someone says something nice about me, I always tell them about you. Well, if one thing is clear to me, it is that I am what I am thanks to your love, your advice and your courage.

11. You did not teach me to be a princess, you taught me to stand up for myself and value all that I am. Thank you dad, I will always be grateful to you.

12. I’m brave, strong, and smart because of you, dad. You taught me to fight, not to give up and to trust my instincts… everything I achieve I will always owe to you.

13. “How different is it to celebrate Father’s Day and having to do it only with the memory of the footprints you have left on my soul since the day you left for another world.”

14. “Sometimes I would like to wake up and find another reality. I cannot accept that you are no longer with us, giving us your paternal affection, your best advice, your presence is so missed at home that it was imposing and necessary when it was necessary to put order at home. “

15. “The only time you said ‘I love you’ was when you were about to pass away, but that moment was so important to me that I will never forget it and it was worth as if every day you had told me.”

16. “You always taught me to face the obstacles that I encountered on my way and thanks to your teachings I learned to defend myself in life, but this does not mean that I do not miss you and I will always remember you as a great father. Happy day.”

17. “Although I feel sad because I will never be able to see you again, it comforts me to know that you are resting from the illness that took you from our lives”

18. “The last memory I have of you was when you grabbed my hand and told me never lower your arms, you are a good person and I will always remember you as the man who was with me until his last breath.”

19. When I look at the sky I am filled with emotion to remember you … take care of me from up there and wait for me, that one day we will embrace each other again.

20. A toast to the man who left earth to become our guardian angel… we love you dad, we will never forget the great man you were.

