Happy Father’s Day 2021: Images to share

. Oliver H., 42, a married federal employee on 6-month paternity leave, plays with one of his 14-month-old daughters, Lotte, during breakfast at their home on August 31, 2010 in Berlin, Germany.

A dad, what is called a dad, is a superman, because he can promptly answer a question about biology, followed by one about mathematics. He is a super hero who disguises himself as Superman and stays awake waiting for his children to return from the party.

A father is a strange combination of reason and feelings, he is the one who knows how to say no when it is fair and knows how to say yes when it is appropriate. A dad stomps hard when he does his duty and walks on tiptoe at night sheltering cold little bodies. He is the only one in the house who chases a mouse until he catches it, even if he dies of fear inside.

A father is a fig that seems hard on the outside and is pure sweet on the inside, he is a conductor, he is the builder of a nest, he is the teacher of the school of life. Dads have a wallet full of photos, cards, phones, appointments, commitments, less money. A father has a lot of mother, even if he has the body of a man.

If it is necessary to change diapers, he changes them, when the son cries, he is the refuge, when the son laughs, he is the company. Being a father is playing the role of king in life, not of a kingdom; but of love, understanding and reason.

That is why to exalt that good man who took you by the hand to teach you how to go through life, this next Sunday, June 20, Father’s Day is celebrated, you, son of his heart !, get up and send him a beautiful image in which you see represented the love relationship between the two.

Happy father’s day./ happy father’s day for true Parents in W.🙌👑🙌 pic.twitter.com/UwEUVhW9B8 – 🦂🦋🐝🍀🌞💛🦅 @ La_beba_23🦂🦅🦋🍀🐝🌹💛_5💙3💪💯🦂 (@dontforgetDiaz) June 17, 2021

Here are the top ten images to share with dad:

READ MORE: Happy Father’s Day 2021: Phrases to share