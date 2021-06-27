Happy family! Karlie Kloss goes for a walk with her husband and baby

Until recently, Karlie Kloss had been seen out for a walk with her baby and even her mother-in-law, but not with her husband Joshua Kushner.

Karlie Kloss is in a great moment of her life, a few months ago she became a mother, she has just released her second sportswear collection in collaboration with adidas and has the support of her husband, Joshua Kushner.

Now, the model who has also become a strong voice regarding international women’s day and other political and social issues, has been seeking balance in her life, so her husband has been a great help by taking turns with her. .

After taking a walk with their son Levi Joseph in New York, Karlie and her husband returned to their apartment and said goodbye to attend to their other responsibilities for the day.

The couple met in 2012 when Karlie was one of the angels of the Victoria’s Secret show, their relationship was formalized in 2017 and they were married in 2018. Surely soon we will see them playing with their son, whom they will take on more walks as he grows up. .