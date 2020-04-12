The coronavirus pandemic contingency did not prevent Adamari López celebrate this Easter Sunday with the family and wishing everyone to spend it in the company of their loved ones and in the most positive way.

“Happy easter sunday 🐣 Love, health and blessings for everyone. We love you very much ”, wrote the presenter of“ A New Day ”of Telemundo with her partner Toni Costa and her daughter Alaïa.

The beautiful photos were registered in the Alaïa dollhouse. A tremendous mansion that his father lovingly built for him in the garden of his home.

Adamari and Toni They have formed one of the strongest families in the Latino celebrity scene and are a great example of charisma.

The family immediately received thousands of “Likes” and positive responses from peers and the general public.

“Divine”, “Good vibes”, “I adore your family .. You are wonderful .. May you be happy and have a lot of health and many good things in life”, wrote the family’s followers.

