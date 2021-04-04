Happy Easter: Bible Verses to Share

Getty Images Pope Francis celebrates the Eucharist during the Good Friday Mass for the Lord’s Passion on April 2, 2021 in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

This Sunday, April 4, 2021, the path to Easter opens for all Christians in the world. The Catholic Church and its faithful dress with joy and celebration for the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. Gone is the sobriety of the temples during the Easter Triduum (period from the afternoon mass of Holy Thursday “at the Lord’s Supper” until the eve of Resurrection Sunday), and it began from Saturday night to make transit from the death of Jesus towards his resurrection (Easter Vigil).

With great hope and joy, life again opens towards the light to celebrate the glory of Easter Sunday, showing that Christ is the very light of the world.

In honor of this great event, we wanted to bring to mind some biblical passages that tell us about this great event, and the importance they have when every good Christian is applied in life.

✝️ Do not miss THIS SUNDAY the celebration of Easter Mass with Pope Francis from the Vatican and once concluded he will impart a blessing to everyone in this difficult time. Don’t miss it at 5:30 AM on #TelemundoHouston! #Easter #Easter pic.twitter.com/xqfOYkj4Eb – Telemundo Houston (@TelemundoHou) April 3, 2021

12 bible verses to share

• Then Jesus said to her: —I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even if he dies; and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this? – John 11: 25-26

• The angel said to the women: —Don’t be afraid; I know you are looking for Jesus, the one who was crucified. He is not here, he has risen, just as he said. Come see where they put it. – Matthew 28: 5-6

• Praise God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! By his great mercy, he has made us born again through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, so that we may have a living hope. – 1 Peter 1: 3

• “Beginning from the baptism of John until the day that he was received up from among us, let one be made a witness with us of his resurrection.” – Acts 1:22

• “So also you, my brothers, have died to the law through the body of Christ, so that you may belong to another, to the one who rose from the dead, so that we may bear fruit for God.” – Romans 7: 4

• Because we are buried together with him to death through baptism, so that as Christ rose from the dead for the glory of the Father, so we too may walk in a new life. – Romans 6: 4

• The Lord heard their request, and the child’s soul returned to his body, and the child regained life. – 1 Kings 17:22

• You, who have made me see many anguish and evil, will give me life again and will raise me up again from the depths of the earth. – Psalm 71:20

• But your dead will live; their corpses will come back to life. Those who now dwell in the dust will wake up and sing for joy, for you are like a dew of lights, and the earth will give birth to its dead. – Isaiah 26:19

• Many of those who sleep in the dust of the ground will be awakened, some to eternal life, and others to perpetual shame and confusion. – Day 12: 2

• But regarding the resurrection of the dead, haven’t you read what God told you? Because he said, “I am the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob.” So God is not a God of the dead, but of the living. – Matthew 22: 31-32

• And this is the will of my Father: That everyone who sees the Son, and believes in him, have eternal life; and I will resurrect him on the final day. – John 6:40

