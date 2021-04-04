Happy Easter 2021: Images and phrases to share

Getty Images Pope Francis celebrates Chrism Mass inside St. Peter’s Basilica, where he also blesses a symbolic amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments of the year at the Vatican, on April 1, 2021

!Christ lives! On Sunday April 4, very early in the morning, many followers of Jesus, including Mary Magdalene, go to the holy sepulcher where the son of God had been buried, but surprisingly, they found it empty.

It is said that only angels and a man who addressed Mary Magdalene were found in the tomb. She assumed it was the gardener, but after hearing the voice that pronounced her name “María, María”, she realized that the person speaking to her was Jesus himself. Jesus rose, Christ lives! Thus, in this way, Resurrection Sunday or Easter Day of the Lord, becomes one of the most important days for the Christian and Catholic community. It is “the most important event for humanity”, because with it all humanity is redeemed and freed from sin.

The redemptive message that the celebration of Easter brings is nothing other than the total purification of man, the liberation of his selfishness, of his sensuality, of his complexes, some experts explain in greater detail that: “The resurrection of Jesus after of his death, consented to by him, for the rescue and rehabilitation of fallen man ”, is a day like victory.

✝️ Do not miss THIS SUNDAY the celebration of Easter Mass with Pope Francis from the Vatican and once concluded he will impart a blessing to everyone in this difficult time. Don’t miss it at 5:30 AM on #TelemundoHouston! #Easter #Easter pic.twitter.com/xqfOYkj4Eb – Telemundo Houston (@TelemundoHou) April 3, 2021

