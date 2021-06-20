Happy day to Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner “blessed to have it”

Happy day to Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner “blessed to have you” | INSTAGRAM

The life of the millionaire businesswoman Kylie Jenner has always been quite public, because she herself is dedicated to sharing daily with all her fans aspects of her private life, as well as all her work projects, trips, new products, photo shoots and others, thanks to the celebration of the today, the turn was Travis scott, whom he publicly congratulated from his profile.

“Happy Father’s Day @travisscott, one day is not enough to honor the dad that you are. We are very blessed to have you ”, was the beautiful message that Stormi Webster’s mother wrote, accompanied of course, by a tender and moving photograph where the three appear as the beautiful family What are they.

This publication has caused such a furor, that, just a few hours after being shared, it already exceeds 8 million red hearts, and has more than 26 thousand comments, where there are words of celebrities, friends of both, their Family members and of course, the fans who day by day follow his steps closely, in the aforementioned application, cannot be absent.

Recall that it is known that, a few weeks ago, the model and the rapper, resumed their love relationship, several witnesses claim that they saw them on Tuesday afternoon in the splendid city of New York, where they were with their daughter, they confirmed that they behaved like a real family.

What happened was that the famous family attended the 72nd edition of “Parsons Benefit” organized by “The New School” in the Big Apple, where Scott received recognition, they were also very happy while they were captured, since they posed for the photographers in the Red carpet of the event, held at The Rooftop on Pier 17, and, according to a witness, the businesswoman and the rapper had no problem showing various displays of affection in public.

In this way they commented on the entertainment piece: “Travis and Kylie looked very sweet and cute together. They were holding hands and it seemed that they had definitely returned,” the source assured a renowned magazine and added that at one point Scott put Stormi on her legs in a sweet father-daughter moment, totally enchanting the public who was at the aforementioned event.

And not only that, it turns out that, upon receiving his recognition, the famous musician dedicated a few words to the millionaire, publicly confirming that they are together again: “Stormi, I love you and my wife, I love you”, causing a massive standing ovation, later, after the party, Kylie shared a photo in which they appear together, which she titled “24 hours in New York.”

This family trip takes place a few weeks after Kylie and Travis celebrated “Memorial Day” as a family, during the celebration they had fun fighting in a water-filled balloon fight, where they were super fun and in love.

In this way, coupled with the recent publication of the tycoon, the happy couple continue to spend a lot of quality time as a family together, although, as it is known, they do not want to put any pressure on their relationship.

They get along well and things are going very well, in addition, they both want to be as present as possible for Stormi, so, as a team, they have worked hard to create a great family situation, they love each other and they are all very proud of how mature they are. . Stormi is the happiest girl, and everything that is happening with her parents is for her benefit.

And, it is no secret that Travis has always proven to be an excellent father figure to the little girl, and we are sure it will continue to do so.