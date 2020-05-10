Editorial: Anime / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage

There is always a story behind a great character and many of those are narrated and accompanied by the family. From a loss, constant support and even a confrontation. It’s because the blood stick they say out there

That is why today we wanted to make a compilation of 5 women who were strongly in the history of their protagonists. In one way or another, these mothers became the engine of life for their children.

Trisha Elric- full metal Alchemist

We can’t let go of Trisha, mother of brothers Elric in the FMA series. She gave way to the epilogue of this anime that started simply with the desire of both brothers to revive their deceased mother. That link that they generated was not out of the blue, the bond that Trisha had with her children was so strong that thanks to them her illness did not progress as fast.

She was alone with them watching them grow and encouraging them to be better people. One of his most famous phrases was; “That is why I am sure we can change. Because we are weak … and death is inevitable. Humans do their best to live and end up being stronger. “

Milk- Dragon Ball

The ones we saw Dragon ball we know the importance and the role it plays Milk in the franchise. Because it is not only the wife who told goku that when they grew up they would get married, Milk ended up being the ground wire as much as Goku and his two children. And is that this great power that harbored in their genes could not be better controlled or guided than by it. He didn’t teach them fear, he repressed them, but somehow or other it was always there. That is why we highlight Milk in our top 5.

Delia Ketchum (Hanako) – Pokémon

I think the image of the mother in video games of Pokemon It is too important, they have wondered why in many of the versions of this franchise it is always our mother who dismisses us to begin our pokémon adventure. Delia is embodied in all those moms of the different versions. Something like Joy and Jenny. The difference that she is always happy and attentive in her son and that lets him continue dreaming without stopping him in his adventure. So Delia is important. Another factor is undoubtedly how much his image marked our childhood, after all, it is who we saw during the course of the first season of the series. For marking our childhood and growth, delia is awarded third place.

Misae Nohara – Shin chan

They will ask why we decided to put the mother of this mischievous character in second place, all because Misae reflects many of our moms who are looking for a thousand ways to raise us. Years ago generations were different and Misae’s role in the family was unique and although Shin ignore him at all, surely when he grows up he will notice the value of his mother in putting dedication and energy into him. So Misae is in second place without a doubt.

Kushina Uzumaki – Naruto

“Naruto, you are going to experience a lot of pain and suffering. Remember who you are, find a goal, a dream and, never give up until it comes true … There are so many, so many things that I would like to tell you and teach you; I want to be with you, my son … I LOVE YOU. ” (Kushina to Naruto)

Without a doubt, at the beginning of the series we know little and nothing about this character, but little by little we understand together with the protagonist how much he Kushina gave for his son Naruto, shedding her own life to protect him. I think that every fan of the series was moved when he saw the long-awaited meeting of both. Kushina fought and protected her son even beyond death, that courage enhanced by his mother’s love is what leads her to obtain the number 1 place.

I think we can make a long list with mothers in different anime that have shaken us, since their dedication, their protection and their love. Now is the time to thank ours in some way or another and Happy day to all the mothers who are reading this note from the entire Tarreo team.

Originally written by: Risuharu



