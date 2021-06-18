Happy day, dad: son of former NFL player stole and sold two Super Bowl rings from his father



D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, 23, took home several jewels valued at more than $ 300,000.

Photo: Jim Rogash / .

On the eve of Father’s day undoubtedly Vince Wilfork didn’t get the best gift. Former player of the NFL it was stolen by his own son. The former Patriots lost, among his jewelry, two Super Bowl rings. D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, was accused of stealing more than $ 300,000 dollars according to the complaint from the Galveston County, Texas, District Attorney’s Office.

According to information from the . news agency, the former player reported the loss of his Super Bowl rings more than a month ago. In addition to the iconic jewelry, Vince lost a long list of items such as a pair of diamond rings. American Conference championship, a ring of national championship with the Miami Hurricans, bracelets, necklaces, earrings and other valuable earrings.

Son of ex-Patriots star Vince Wilfork facing charges in theft of dad’s Super Bowl rings https://t.co/IFZ9ALngKE pic.twitter.com/5HEDolKm5m – 7News Boston WHDH (@ 7News) June 16, 2021

However, the great former Patriots tackle He confirmed that his clothes had been stolen after a fan sent him a photograph of one of them that was being sold on a web portal.

In this sense, the police began the investigation and managed to find the culprit of the theft. According to a police report, the person who had Vince’s rings, He had bought it from his own son, D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, for $ 62,000.

Eventually, the rings were returned to their owner. But D’Aundre will face charges about his criminal acts. However, the 23-year-old had to pay $ 300,000 to get out of jail.

Vince Wilfork played with Patriots from 2004 to 2014, before signing with the Houston Texans, team in which he was from 2015 to 2016. The former player was chosen in the first round of the draf in 2004.

You may also like:

New scandal! NFL player charged with brutally assaulting man in Pittsburgh

Former NFL player committed suicide after murdering five people in South Carolina

The United States sweeps the list of the most valuable sports teams in the world