With this coronavirus, the good and bad news come everywhere. On the one hand, many musicians are releasing all the songs from their repertoire to brighten their fans’ day. Many others have decided to postpone their releases until they find a better time. This time, Weezer throws us a piece of news that has a bit of both sides …

Let’s start with the good news. The Los Angeles band has just released a single called “Hero”. This track belongs to his forthcoming fourteenth studio album Van Weezer and pays tribute to all those workers who today risk their lives on the front lines to stop the coronavirus and save lives.

Introducing the new song, the band wrote on their social media: “This is for home dreamers, zoom graduates, sourdough bakers, and essential workers.”.

The accompanying video is literally a joint journey with dozens of people to bring a message to you. A message written by the same hand of Rivers Cuomo in which he thanks you for everything you are doing these days to help improve the situation.

The letter reads: “To those who lack proper face masks, risking their health for the good of all, we thank them. As the rest of us retreated to our homes, you ran to the threat in a battle you didn’t know you signed up for. ”

“Your bravery and selflessness are inspiring. You are the reason we are going to rock another day. Life is good, and for all this, we thank you ”.

In news that goes to the side of the crash, Weezer also reported that Van Weezer’s release would be postponed indefinitely. “With the good news, comes the bad: Unfortunately we are going to have to delay the release of‘ Van Weezer. ‘”

“As you know, (the) Crown has entangled many well-established plans. “Van Weezer” was no exception. “

Originally, Van Weezer was scheduled to leave on May 15. Now we have to wait and do it with patience … Now, the only way to give a sweet touch to this bitter news, is enjoying your new song “Hero” and its incredible video:

