Los Angeles, USA

Some couples of actors who have spent time together and happy show, with facts, that love has no age, despite the fact that there is a great difference in years between them.

Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, form one of the most stable couples in Hollywood, although they were separated for a time in 2013. The difference in years between the two is an exact quarter of a century.

Actors Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been a couple since 2002 and have been together for 22 years. She is 55 years old and he is 77.

Actress and model Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met during the filming of « Green Lantern » in early 2010, and have been eleven years. At the time, Reynolds was 33 and Lively was 22.

From the 31-year-old separating actresses Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, to the 11-year-old Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, here are some actor-actress couples who prove that love doesn’t have to be old.

SARAH PAULSON AND HOLLAND TAYLOR

In 2015, the relationship rumors between actresses Sarah Paulson, from the series « American Horror Story », and Holland Taylor, known for her television roles in « The practice » or « Two and a half man », and her career in the theater, they gained strength. In 2016, Paulson confirmed in an interview that the relationship existed.

Between them there is a difference of 31 years: Taylor was born in early 1943 and Paulson in late 1974. Before beginning his relationship with Taylor, Paulson spent seven years with another actress, with whom there was also an age difference. Specifically, he was 18 years older than her.

The two actresses met in approximately 2006, and Taylor thought Holland was « probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman » he had ever seen, the actress told the New York Times in 2016.

On the age difference, Paulson told the same media that it is touching to be with someone older. « I think there is a greater appreciation of time, of what you have together and what is important (…), » said the actress.

DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS AND HUGH JACKMAN

The actor who played Wolverine in « X-men » and the actress and producer

Deborra – Lee Furness have been happily married for 24 years and have two children. Between them there is an age difference of 13 years: Jackman is 51 and Furness, 64.

They met in 1995 during the filming of the Australian series « Correlli » and married a year later.

“I am literally the adult in the relationship. She is like a little girl. I’m the one saying ‘darling, you can’t park here,” the Australian actor told People magazine in 2017.

CALISTA FLOCKHART AND HARRISON FORD

He is known worldwide for his roles in the « Star Wars » and « Indiana Jones » sagas and she achieved fame playing the lawyer Ally McBeal in the late nineties in the eponymous series.

Both actors, Ford and Flockhart, have been a couple since 2002 and have been together for 22 years. She is 55 and he is 77. They had been dating for seven years and finally married in 2010.

Earlier this year, Ford gave an interview to Parade magazine and talked about the tricks to maintaining a lasting marriage, which have nothing to do with the years. « Do not speak. Nod nod, ”said the actor jokingly.

ALICIA VIKANDER AND MICHAEL FASSBENDER

They are one of the most reserved couples in Hollywood. Swedish actress Alicia Vikander ,, born in 1988 and who won an Oscar in 2016 for her role in « The Danish Girl », and German actor Michael Fassbender, born in 1977, met on the set of « The Light Between Oceans » .

They started a relationship in 2014 and discretion has dominated their joint life ever since. The 11-year difference between them seems to be nothing. They were married on the Spanish island of Ibiza in 2017.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES AND MICHAEL DOUGLAS

Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, form one of the most stable couples in Hollywood.

They met in 1998 and just a year later he proposed to her. In 2000 they passed through the altar and have two children.

For now, their marriage is going smoothly, although they were separated for a time in 2013.

The difference in years between the two is an exact quarter of a century, since the two celebrate the same day on September 25, he from 1944 and she in 1969. The actress told People magazine on one occasion “it is not nothing ”, referring to the age difference.

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met during the filming of « Green Lantern » in early 2010, and have been eleven years.

At the time Reynolds was 33 and Lively was 22. In 2011, when Reynolds was already separated from fellow actress Scarlett Johansson, whom he married in 2008, they began a relationship. Soon after, in 2012, they made their wedding vows.

The age difference does not seem to have been a problem for the couple’s relationship to prosper. They currently have three children.