Donald Jacob Hager Jr, better known in the wrestling world as Jack swagger, for his time in the WWE, and known in Mixed martial arts how Jake “The Big Hurt” Hager, was born a day like today 38 years ago in Oklahoma, in the United States. He has 3 fights in Bellator, winning the first two, being the third decreed as No Contest for an illegal kick by who is turning years today.

It was Collegiate All-American in 2006 the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and his two victories in Bellator have been by submission (Arm Triangle Choke). Nothing is known of an upcoming fight as he is currently wrestling in the company All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

The post Happy Birthday to “The Big Hurt” appeared first on MMA.uno, # 1 In Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) news in Spanish.