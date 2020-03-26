A day like today 26 years ago was born in Dundee, Oregon, in the United States, the blue belt of Jiu-Jitzu Brazilian, Paige VanZant.

With professional record in Mixed martial arts 8-4, “12 Gauge” debuted in UFC on November 22, 2014, beating TKO at 2:54 of the third round at Kailin Curran, in a fight worthy of the Fight of the Night.

VanZant had a winning streak of 3 matches in the UFC before in his professional career he alternated victories and defeats. His most recent fight dates back to January 19, 2019, when he faced and defeated Rachael Ostovich, via submission at 1:50 of the second round.

As we already reported, Paige is recovering from an injury, announcing that once the situation caused by COVID-19 passes, she will be back in the octagon. Congratulations Paige !!!