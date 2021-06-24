Happy birthday to Alaba

06/24/2021

David Alaba lives one of the most fulfilling moments of his sports career. Austrian defense is the great reference of a team that is making history in this tournament. For the first time in history they passed the group stage and they will play a knockout match of the old continent tournament.

Alaba, captain of the team, also became the only signing for the moment of Real Madrid a few weeks ago. The defender came free after winning everything with Bayern. Yesterday, in addition, he turned 29 years old. A happy birthday that comes at a time of full football maturity. His versatility they always have one of the most desirable locations in the European market and it continues to demonstrate Austria pieces.

In the group stage he has played everything. Of central, of lateral and even in the center of the field. He committed a penalty against the Netherlands but was key against North Macedonia with one assist and another against Ukraine.

Suspension Hazard

The yellow that he saw precisely because of the penalty committed has him on a yellow alert. If you see another card in the round match in Italy you can not play a hypothetical quarter-finals. They will have to overcome the ‘azzurra’ for this.