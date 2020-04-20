A few years ago, it began to be said that the singer Luis Miguel died more than a decade ago and was replaced by a double. Today the Mexican turns 50 and we wanted to remember this theory, crazy for fans, quite accurate for others.

April 20, 2020 10:31 a.m.

On April 19, 1970 the famous Luis Miguel, the Mexican singer and producer who debuted in music in the 1980s.

Today ‘Sol de México’ turns 50 and we wanted to remember one of the most iconic moments of his career. No, we are not talking about any album, concert or even, love affair, but when they assured that ‘was dead’.

In 2018, the Colombian seer Deseret Tavares He surprised with some revelations related to Luis Miguel, assuring that he had died more than 15 years ago.

Previously, he had already stated that the interpreter had died and that we were seeing on stage was a “double”.

“Well, the letters have been telling me for two years that the person we have been seeing as Luis Miguel is not the real one,” explained the seer.

On the circumstances of the death, Deseret Tavares said: “The tarot told me that he died fifteen or eighteen years ago, and that he was assassinated on the orders of a powerful man, be he president, or governor or man of power, because he speaks of a Emperor. For me he is a political figure, and he was in a violent way. They buried him on one side and then they took him out and put him in a place near the water. “

Luis Miguel in its beginnings.

For Deseret, everything makes sense, since the “real” Luis Miguel would never have authorized the story of his life to be told on television. Furthermore, he said that Aracely Arámbula, Luis Miguel’s mother of two children, she realized that the man she fell in love with was an “impostor”.

Do they believe this theory?

