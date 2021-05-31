Happy Birthday Idina Menzel! – Music News

You read that right! Idina Menzel has her birthday in this last part of May and what a good way to close this month with her celebration! Are you ready to celebrate this talented artist? We tell you all the details of Iidina Menzel’s birthday here in Music News!

It turns out that Idina Kim Menzel, better known as Idina Menzel, who is a talented and beautiful actress, is also an American singer-songwriter, had her birthday on May 30!

We all know her for her participation in Disney, where she played Queen Elsa in Frozen, one of the most famous and viewed Disney movies of 2013, and everyone loved her tremendous voice when she performed the song, “Let it go.” What a voice gentlemen! Not just anyone, in fact no one, just her. That is why we love her so much.

With 50 years that she is celebrating in 2021, the singer does not stop with her talent and her successes in her artistic career. She is so talented that Idina Menzel not only made history playing Elsa, leaving her mark on Frozen history, as well as her legendary song with a voice that is simply unmatched, but Idina has also won awards such as the “Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical “

Among his main albums are, “Holiday Wishes”, “Christmas: A season of Love”, “Idina” among many others.

What is your favorite song by Idina Menzel, it is difficult to choose because Menzel does nothing more than delight us with her tremendous voice, it is that she is a kind of born talent, one of those voices that we can never match, and that is exactly what her makes it completely unique.

Happy birthday to our celebrated artist today! Idina Menzel! A true honor to have you among us and above all, a great actress and singer!