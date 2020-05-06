Editorial: Esports / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

read “Faker” Sang-hyeok is one of the most recognized eminences and figures on the entire international scene of League of Legends.

The Korean professional player with a seven-year career, three world championships behind him and a single team in which he has participated along his way in the competitive professional of the MOBA of Riot Games.

You can read: LLA final marked the most watched game of the entire season and surpassed 2019 final

Your 24th birthday is here, or at least from his homeland, South Korea. With 13 hours apart, the Asian country celebrates the arrival of Thursday, May 7, and with it, the celebration of its T1 squad of its new birthday.

Throughout his career, he has been eccentric over the years. We remember in the year 2019, where fans paid advertisement in Times Square to celebrate his birthday.

Likewise, in 2018 a surprising encounter filled him with gifts and a gigantic cake after his own followers celebrated his fifth anniversary as a professional player.

Today, League Champions Korea (LCK), the first division competition goes through one of its most complex moments like the rest of the regions after the crisis that hit the world due to the recent outbreak of Coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people, and by which remains suspended until further notice.

Happy @faker Day! 🎂 # T1WIN 5 월 7 일은 S1 @LeagueOfLegends 소속 “Faker” 이상혁 선수 의 생일 입니다! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7wLEN8p1Kp – T1 LoL (@ T1LoL) May 6, 2020

We remind you that Tarreo.com There is also Instagram and Twitter as @TarreoGamer Follow us!

(Source)

Editorial: Esports / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

.