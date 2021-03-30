Happy Birthday Bae Joo-hyun – Music News

Happy birthday to this wonderful celebrity! We tell you all the details of its celebration here in Music News. Bae Joo-hyun is celebrating today.

Bae Joo-hyun, actually only her true fans know this full name, but we commonly call her as Irene, thus she made her stage name known, she is not only a renowned and talented singer, but she is also a rapper, actress and wonderful South Korean star.

She was initially known to people when she was a member of Red Velvet, how can we forget this legendary group! This group that debuted in 2014 sponsored and directed by SM Entertainment.

Later she decided to enter the world of theater, thus beginning her acting career in Descendants of the Sun. In addition, in 2014, she also participated and not only collaborated with great artists but also managed to star in the series entitled, “Women at a Game Company”

All Irene fans know perfectly well that the singer loves the kpop genre, so much so that it is precisely the genre in which she develops great songs. The question is, will all his followers know how old Bae Joo-hyun is turning?

The singer is no more and no less than 30 years old and well used, we are very proud of all her work, of all the music and special performances that she has given us throughout all these years. We are sure that Bae Joo-Hyun will continue to reap more and more successes and we will continue to have more gifts, surprises and good news from our favorite South Korean rapper!

How are you going to celebrate it?

Congratulations to Bae Joo-Hyun from Music News. Today we are celebrating !!