Happy Birthday! Argentina national team wakes up Messi with gifts on his 34th anniversary – El Sol de México

Lionel Messi, who turned 34 this Thursday, was surprised at midnight by his teammates from the Argentine team, who woke him up to sing happy birthday and treat him with gifts, including a bottle that supposedly contains holy water.

“Starting he meets the kids and receiving some gifts. Thank you very much for making me spend a special day even though I am not with the family, whom I miss a lot at the moment,” Messi posted on his Instagram account, along with a video in which it is seen how his companions of the Albiceleste enter his room with a candle to greet him with laughter.

A drum that supposedly contains holy water, a large pot of dulce de leche, a perfume, a cap, a packet of yerba mate and alcoholic beverages were some of the gifts that the captain of Argentina received from his companions.

Messi is in the facilities that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has in the province of Buenos Aires, where the Albiceleste are concentrated while they play the Copa América in Brazil.

“Happy Birthday my Love. We love you more every day !! You are everything to us, we miss you very much !! # viejitogruñon”, was the message that his wife Antonela Roccuzzo dedicated to him through Instagram.

The Argentine team, Conmebol, Barcelona, ​​Newell’s Old Boys and multiple clubs, personalities and institutions used social networks to greet the forward.

Messi and his teammates trained this morning with a view to next Monday’s game against Bolivia, the fifth and final day of Zone A of the Copa América in Brazil.

La Albiceleste leads the group with seven points followed by Chile with five.

Paraguay, with three units, Uruguay, with two, and Bolivia, without points, have one game less.