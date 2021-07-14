Happy Birthday Alessia Cara !! – Music News

Today we want to extend this birthday greeting to our beautiful Alessia Cara! We tell you all the details and some curiosities of the Canadian artist here in Music News !! You’re going to love it!!

It turns out that Alessia had her birthday this week, right in the middle of July, so we celebrate the middle of July in the world of the music industry! Do you want the details of your favorite artist?

Alessia Caracciolo, better known as Alessia Cara, thus her artistic name, had her birthday on July 11 and is a talented Canadian singer and songwriter who has given us wonderful songs and pieces that have simply made us cry and also songs that we have dedicated to special people.

This talented artist has recorded numerous acoustic versions, also signed with def Jam Recordings and released her first single! Canadian songwriter Alessia Cara won a Grammy Award! He specifically won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist! And it has been a success both she and all her material.

How many years do you imagine that Alessia Cara is turning this July 2021? Can you imagine?… If you tried to guess, we bet you weren’t even close since the Canadian songwriter is age eater and looks so young and beautiful! Alessia Cara is fulfilling in this year 2021 nothing more and nothing less than 25 years! Exactly! You weren’t anywhere close to knowing or even guessing.

Some of his songs, “Know-it-All”, “The Pains of Growing”, “This summer: Live Off the floor”, “Here”, “Scars to your Beautiful” among many others! Which of all her songs and albums are your favorites from Canadian songwriter, Alessia Cara !!?!

Congratulations beautiful! We hope you have many more!