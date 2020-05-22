The Cruz Azul’s legacy It is full of successes, achievements and defeats that classify it, without a doubt, as one of the teams most historical and influential of Mexican soccer. For this reason, and celebrating its 93 years of validity, we review the eight best players in the history of ‘Machine’.

one: Miguel Marín not only is he the best foreigner in Blue Cross, but he is -for many- the best player who has come to Mexican soccer. ‘Superman‘Was a guarantee of leadership and show under the three posts.

2: The ‘Kaliman‘ Guzmán is another historical that, during the wonderful stage of the 70’s, achieved a endless titles with the club. The central one was iron both above and below; in addition, he made a connection with people hard to forget.

3: Carlos Hermosillo it is neither more nor less Cruz Azul’s top scorer. Despite playing in more institutions, the love that the attacker feels for the celestial institution is undeniable, even nowadays.

4: Ignacio Flores was one of the figures of Blue Cross during the time of the 70’s. The right back was part of the litter that achieved countless titles and positioned the club as one of the greats of mexican soccer.

5: If you talk about ‘Kaliman‘, It is impossible not to consider your partner in the central, Alberto Quintano. The Chilean not only left his mark on the celestial institution, but also became one of the best Chileans he has played in Mexico.

6: Óscar, the ‘Rabbit‘ Pérez is one of the archers who left his mark on Blue Cross. Along with the great affection that the fans profess towards him, Perez was part of the last league championship obtained by the cement group in the already distant 1997.

7: Gerardo Torrado He is one of the last idols of the club who, during his time there, left an important teaching around him. Owner of the midfield, the eternal captain raised the MX Cup and the Concachampions in the recent past.

8: Christian Giménez is considered, by many cement workers, as the last Blue Cross banner. The ‘Chaco‘ amazed more than one with his bravery, leadership and good football with the light blue jacket. Right now, his heir hopes to maintain his good walk in the club.

Bonus: Lupillo Castañeda, Bustos, Palencia and Nacho Trelles they could not be left out of this list. These, from their own edges, raised the Blue Cross to what it is today: one of the Mexico’s most popular teams and winners.