Happy 4th of July 2021: Where will there be fireworks?

. The New York City skyline is seen in the distance as fireworks explode over the Hudson River during the Macy’s fireworks show on July 4, 2009 in Weehawken, New Jersey.

July 4 arrives, the date that the United States celebrates its Independence Day. And after seeing a slightly safer and more advanced panorama due to the vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 virus, which has reduced the numbers of infections and deaths from this disease in the country, cities throughout the American territory are getting ready to celebrate this day, and also welcome a life back to normal.

As President Joe Biden pointed out, this date will have great significance, because it will commemorate the independence of the country, but also the independence from this coronavirus. However, the president has stressed the importance of continuing to take care of himself, and of keeping in mind the sanitary biosafety protocols when celebrating the 4th of July.

In this new context, a whole series of surprises and events will be the order of the day, and of course within the program is the traditional display of fireworks. In this article we are going to indicate in which parts of the national territory and the time in which these fantastic “fireworks shows” will take place, so that you can enjoy them as in previous years before the arrival of the pandemic.

Complete list of places

Fireworks in the triangle:

Cary:The town of Cary will host an Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 4 at the Koka Booth Amphitheater. It will feature the Cary Town Band, NC Symphony and Fireworks. General admission is free, but tables are available, for the price of a ticket, available July 4 at 12:00 pm

Clayton: The City of Clayton is celebrating in a big way, with the new Square to Square Independence Day Street Festival on Saturday, July 3, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Fuquay-Varina: Fuquay-Varina will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 3 at South Park, 900 S. Main Street, Fuquay-Varina. Doors open at 6:00 pm and Spare Change will offer live music starting at 6:30 pm. The fireworks show will start around 9:15 pm.

Holly Springs: Holly Springs will celebrate July 5 at 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm at the Jefferson L. Sugg Farm in Bass Lake Park, 2401 Grigsby Avenue, Holly Springs

Birmingham, Alabama: Alabama’s largest city offers a memorable fireworks display with the colossal Vulcan, the world’s largest cast iron statue, as a backdrop.

Boston: fireworks stay in Beantown, with a show on Boston Common on July 4 starting at 10:30 pm

Clear Lake, Iowa: Sunday July 4 the famous Clear Lake fireworks show begins at 10:00 pm in the evening.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Sunday, July 4 The Beach Boys will perform live from 7:30 to 9:00 pm, and the seaside fireworks show will begin immediately thereafter.

Las Vegas: Sunday, July 4, on the Las Vegas Strip. The largest display will take place on the Strip at 11:00 p.m., when fireworks will fire simultaneously from the rooftops of Caesars Palace, The Aria, Planet Hollywood, Treasure Island, The Venetian, The STRAT and the new Resorts World. .

Nashville, Tennessee: Sunday, July 4, the fireworks show, accompanied by the Nashville Symphony, is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

New York: Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show, which has worked to provide up to two miles of space for the public to see the free show. The live broadcast of the show, which includes Reba McEntire and Black Pumas, begins at 8:00 pm around 9:45 pm, fireworks will be launched from boats on the East River.

Philadelphia: Wawa Welcome America: At the conclusion of a concert at 9:30 am, the holiday closes with a fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art. People who want to see the show from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway can start arriving at 8:00 pm in the area between Eakins Oval and Logan Circle.

California:

Pasadena AmericaFest: Fireworks will be launched at 9:00 pm This is a paid event, but fireworks can be seen around the stadium.

San Diego Big Bay Boom: Fireworks are launched from four barges in San Diego Bay.

Suggested places to see them are Coronado Ferry Landing, Harbor Island. Shelter Island, Marina District and North Embarcadero. The fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live in various locations throughout California.

Saint Louis: 4th of July fireworks show, from the Gateway Arch and the mighty Mississippi River. The show will start around 9:40 pm

Washington: “A Capitol Fourth” and Fireworks: Fireworks will launch at 9:09 PM from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

National Mall: The nation’s capital will mark July 4 with a Sunday night fireworks display on the Mall. The National Park Service said the fireworks display will take place at 9:09 pm.

North Texas:

Arlington On Saturday, July 3, from 9:30 pm the show will take place at Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium. Sunday, July 4, starting at 6 pm at the Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St, Fort Worth.

Addison Kaboom Town! On Saturday, July 3, from 5:00 pm to 12 am, at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Cir, Addison, totally free, you can enjoy the show.

Carrollton Community Fireworks Sunday, July 4, from 9:30 pm, at the Carrollton Veterans Memorial Plaza located next to Josey Ranch Lake, 1700 Keller Springs Road

Yankee Doodle Parade Saturday, July 3, starting at 9 p.m. at the Denton Center, 110 W Hickory St, Denton

Fourth of July Jubilee and Sunday, July 4, starting at 5:00 pm at Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Ln, Flower Mound

Wilmington: The City of Wilmington will host its annual July 4th fireworks celebration this year. The fireworks will begin at 9:05 pm and will be fired from a barge located at the convergence of the Cape Fear and Northeast Cape Fear rivers, just north of Battleship North Carolina.

Confirmed events in Tampa to celebrate Independence Day of the United States:

Tampa: Boom by the Bay: July 4 will kick off the festivities with a boat parade at 5:00 pm followed by the long-awaited fireworks that can be seen from: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Armature Works, Tampa Convention Center, Sparkman Wharf, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Bayshore Boulevard.

Fireworks in Safety Harbor Waterfront Park They will start with a preview at 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Safety Harbor Waterfront Park – 105 Veterans Memorial Lane Safety Harbor, FL 34695 and then the fireworks will explode at 9:00 pm

St. Petersburg An annual fireworks display will be enjoyed this July 4th weekend at the St. Pete Pier. The fireworks display along the downtown waterfront is Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.

Chicago:

Arlington Heights: On July 3, fireworks can be seen in Arlington Park at 9:00 p.m.

Crystal Lake: Fireworks can be seen on July 4 from Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive.

Elgin: Fireworks show at Festival Park on July 4 between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.

Dekalb: Fireworks will be on July 4 at 9 pm at Hopkins Park.

Ottawa: The fireworks display will return to Ottawa Township High School on July 4 at 9 p.m.

New Lenox: Fireworks will begin at dusk, July 4, at Village Commons.

Miami-Dade County

Adventure: Annual fireworks celebration on July 4 at 9:00 pm.

Miami Beach: Fireworks from 9 pm at North Beach Bandshell 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. The entrance will be free.

Miami Gardens: Fireworks will go on at 9 p.m. at Casino Calder, 21001 NW 27th Ave.

Miami Lakes: The fireworks will be from 7 to 10 pm at Miami Lakes Picnic Park West, 15151 NW 82nd Ave.

Miami Springs:4th of July Fireworks in Miami Springs starting at 8 pm at Miami Springs Golf and Country Club, 650 Curtiss Parkway; free access.

Pembroke Pines: Picnic and Fireworks (residents only) – The fireworks display at Pines Recreation Center Festival Grounds.

READ MORE: Google Doodle celebrates iconic Mexican artist Pedro Linares López