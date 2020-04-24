Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film shows behind the scenes of the powerful trio Jonas Brothers, winner of several platinum records and nominated for GRAMMY, during their 2019 tour of sold out shows “Happiness Begins”, and will debut tomorrow, Friday, April 24, exclusively through Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Continuing the journey that began with the original Amazon Chasing Happiness documentary, Happiness Continues captures the experience of the band’s live shows and offers an unprecedented look at the life of the Jonas Brothers on the road, with presentations on beloved hits like “Burnin ‘Up”, “S.O.S.” and “Year 3000”, as well as songs from last year’s bestselling album “Happiness Begins”, including the song “Sucker, which ranked No. 1 on Billboard.” Happiness Continues gives fans a front-row view of the crowded fan arenas in Miami, Vancouver and Mexico City, as well as the intimate Cobra Lounge in Chicago, the band’s first on-site performance in 12 years. Happiness Continues presents a detailed look at the life of Nick, Joe and Kevin during a tour, while balancing music, relationships between the brothers and their new families.

Happiness Continues was conducted by Philymack and Amazon Studios in association with Polygram Entertainment and Federal Films, with executive producers Phil McIntyre, John Lloyd Taylor, Monte Lipman, Wendy Goldstein and Baz Halpin. Happiness Continuesdirected by Anthony Mandler and produced by Kim Bradshaw, Ned Doyle and Anthony Mandler, through Mandler’s production company Black Hand Cinema.

After a six-year rest, the Jonas Brothers rocked the world in 2019 with the surprise release of the single “Sucker”, a critical and public success.The double platinum single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, the first time the band reached that position and the first group to reach that mark in this century. The band then released Chasing Happiness, an original production from Amazon Original that depicts the group’s rise and return to the world of music, before the release of their third album to debut at No. 1 on the charts, Happiness Begins (Republic Records) , winning the platinum album. Throughout the year, the band continued to succeed with the “Happiness Begins” tour, with over 1.2 million tickets sold.

Happiness Continues is a worldwide release and will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

