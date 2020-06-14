The serotonin, a chemical known for its role in brain production of feelings of well-being and happiness, can reduce the ability of some intestinal pathogens to cause infection, as evidenced by a team of researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center (United States) in a study published in the journal ‘Cell Host and Microbe’.

Although the vast majority of serotonin research has focused on the brain, about 90% of this neurotransmitter, a chemical that nerve cells use to communicate with each other, is produced in the gastrointestinal tract.

Because gut bacteria are significantly affected by their environment, experts wondered if serotonin produced in the gut can affect the virulence of pathogenic bacteria that infect the gastrointestinal tract.

For it, experts analyzed ‘Escherichia coli O157‘, a species of bacteria that causes periodic outbreaks of food-borne and often fatal infections. The team cultured these pathogenic bacteria in ‘Petri dishes’ in the laboratory and subsequently exposed them to serotonin.

Gene expression tests showed that serotonin significantly reduced the expression of a group of genes that these bacteria use to cause infections. Also, additional experiments with human cells showed that the bacteria could no longer cause lesions associated with the infection if they were exposed to serotonin.

The researchers then examined how serotonin affected virulence in living hosts. For this, and using mice, they analyzed how serotonin could change the capacity of ‘Citrobacter rodentium’, a mouse intestinal bacterium that is often used as an analogue of ‘E. coli ‘ in humans, to infect and make their hosts sick.

These mice were genetically modified to produce excess or insufficient serotonin in their gastrointestinal tracts. Thus, scientists found that those who overproduced this neurotransmitter had less likely to be colonized by ‘C. rodentium ‘ after being exposed to this bacteria or having a relatively minor illness.

Other experiments identified the serotonin receptor on the surfaces of ‘E. coli ‘and’ C. rodentium ‘, a protein known as’ CpxA’. Because many species of intestinal bacteria also have CpxA, experts note that it is possible that serotonin may have wide-ranging effects on intestinal bacterial health.