Hantuchova: “Djokovic is in another league mentally and physically”

Former Slovak player Daniela hantuchova has made his personal predictions for this Wimbledon and is very clear about one thing: absolute favoritism for Novak Djokovic. “Novak has the combined advantage that Nadal does not play this year and Roger does not come with the number of games he usually comes to Wimbledon with on grass. Mentally and physically Novak is in another league. I would pick him as a favorite for any tournament here. at the end of the year, I would not be surprised if he did the Golden Slam, “says the one from Bratislava. “In grass I will always say that you are better the more you play on it, case of Serena Williams. It is similar to Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros that makes him a different player. At her best, she is untouchable on this surface, “believes Daniela about the 23-time Slam champion, as reported by tennis.com.