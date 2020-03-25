The news of this death sparked the hashtag #hantavirus and widespread panic that another major virus was on the horizon.

By: Web Writing

People around the world are currently suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences, but fear of another virus arises in China, which already claimed the life of a person, it is the ‘Hantavirus‘.

According to the Global Times, a person traveling on a bus from Shantung to Yunnan (southwestern China), died suddenly during the journey. The tests were positive hantavirus.

A person from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus on Monday. I was tested positive for #hantavirus. Other 32 people on bus were tested. pic.twitter.com/SXzBpWmHvW

– Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 24, 2020

But scientists were quick to calm fears and emphasize that the hantavirus It is not new, and it is seldom believed to have been transmitted between humans, unlike COVID-19.

In some rare cases in Argentina and Chile, there has been person-to-person transmission when someone is in close contact with a person who has a type of hantavirus called the Andes virus, according to the agency.

But hantavirus It is not new, the first known case dates back to 1978 in South Korea, near the Hantaan River.

What is al Hantavirus?

The hantavirus (VH) is a disease that is transmitted between animals and humans. Carriers are rodents, especially rats and mice. The World Health Organization considers this virus as a pulmonary syndrome.

How is it spread?

Contagion occurs through contact with rodents’ feces or urine, through the eyes, nose, or mouth. Also for the bite of these animals.

Even mosquitoes, fleas, or ticks can also transmit the hantavirus through a sting.

Symptoms of Hantavirus

Same as him CoronavirusThis ‘new’ disease resembles a flu. Symptoms are fever, chills, gastrointestinal complaints or muscle pain and later respiratory and hypotension.

The hantavirus it can contract and develop up to 42 days after exposure, this complicates the exact identification of the focus of infection.

Treatment for Hantavirus

The Pan American Health Organization, attached to the WHO, points out that there is no effective vaccine at this time. However, patients with cardiopulmonary syndrome due to hantavirus they must be assisted in hospitals with intensive care units that have mechanical respiratory assistance.