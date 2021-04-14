Hansi Flick would leave Bayern at the end of the season; They would already have his replacement

The coach of the Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick, would leave the German team at the end of the season, because according to Lottar Mathaus, he would have already accepted an offer from the German Federation and in the Bavarian team he would already have his replacement.

According to the same source, Mathaus, who spoke to Sky Sports, his replacement would be Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“Hansi Flick has an offer from the German Federation, and he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The club has already contacted Julian Nagelsmann,” Mathaus said for Sky.

Lothar Matthaüs bomb on Sky: “Hansi Flick has an offer from the German Federation, and will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The club has already contacted Julian Nagelsmann” pic.twitter.com/Kh2Untg2cV – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) April 13, 2021

Flick arrived at Bayern in 2019 and with the German team he has achieved a Bundsliga, a German Cup, a Super Cup, a Champions League, a Club World Cup and a European Super Cup.