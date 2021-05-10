Hansi Flick takes aim at the German national team

05/10/2021 at 7:45 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The bench of the German national team will have a new tenant. Joachim Löw, conductor of the Mannschaft since 2006, will leave his post after Euro 2021. According to the German newspaper Abenszeitung, Hansi Flick, who recently announced his separation from Bayern Münich, has been chosen to take possession of the position.

According to the German newspaper, the Bayern coach until now will sign a three-year contract, which will allow him to take over the German national team during the Qatar World Cup in 2022 and the German European Championship in 2024. This will be Flick’s first time in charge of the national team, but not on the bench, as he was part of Löw’s coaching staff from 2006 to 2014.

The emergence of Hansi Flick as head coach has been surprising to say the least. In 2019, he took on the challenge of redirecting Bayern Münich after the departure of Nico Kovac, and the results were immediate. That same season, Bayern managed to proclaim itself the winner of the ‘sextete’, a milestone until now exclusive to Pep Guardiola’s Barça. With the recent obtaining of the Bundesliga 2020/2021, the German coach has managed to lift seven titles in just two seasons.

Despite the obvious sporting successes, Hansi Flick requested a termination of his contract due to a conflict with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic regarding the hiring policy. Their relationship ended in 2023, but the Bavarian team agreed to the request.