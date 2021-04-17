‘Hansi’ Flick gave Bayern another blow and they expect him in the German National Team

Second hook to the liver for the fans of Bayen Munich in the same week, Hans-Dieter Flick made official his decision not to continue in the technical direction of the Bavarian club for the next season despite having a signed contract until 2023.

In June a short, but fruitful history between ‘Hansi’ Flick with the biggest club in Germany will be finished. “I told the team (players) that I informed the club during the week that I wanted to terminate my contract at the end of the season,” he said in front of Sky Sports cameras.

These statements came after the agonizing 2 – 3 victory against Werder Bremen on Saturday at the Volkswagen-Arena. Jamal Musiala (15 ‘and 37) and Eric Choupo-Moting (24’) scored the goals for the club’s 21st Bundesliga victory in 29 rounds.

“I am glad I had the opportunity to coach such a team. This is my decision, which I made after thinking about it a lot (…) These are things that I discussed internally with those responsible. For now, they will remain internal ”, he did not want to reveal more details about his decision.

Although the press warned of an unfriendly relationship with sports director Hasan Salihamidzic due to the transfer policy they used in the last summer market.

His story at Bayern began in November 2019 after replacing Croatian Niko Kovač. From that date to recent days he has lifted six titles, a number less than the seven defeats he received.

He won 67 games, his team scored 244 goals and received 85 goals against after 81 duels played. He reached the sextet that only Guardiola had achieved in Barcelona.

OFFICIAL. Hansi Flick wants to end his contract with Bayern Munich as soon as this season is over. The DT of the Sextete has a link until 2023, but his intention is to leave in the summer. Problems with Salihamidžić. And he is a candidate to replace Löw in the German National Team. pic.twitter.com/oihXHFgECC – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) April 17, 2021

Will it be the new Germany coach?

The rumors about his incorporation to the technical direction of the Mannschaft ‘did not fail to arrive. A replacement for Joachim Löw is sought and Flick is best positioned to maintain the tradition of only German coaches in the Teutonic national team.

“The future is not entirely clear. Of course, the Federation is an option that every coach has to consider. But now I have to digest it first. The last weeks were not easy for me ”, declared about that possibility.

