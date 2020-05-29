Bayern Munich are still without the services of Thiago for their weekend clash with Fortuna Düsseldorf, coach Hansi Flick has confirmed.

The midfielder has missed the last two games with a groin issue and will not return this weekend either.

However, it is hoped he will return against Bayer Leverkusen the following week for the reigning champions.

🗣️ #Flick: “@ Thiago6 is ruled out.” # FCBayern #MiaSanMia # FCBF95 pic.twitter.com/uPNulHzgK0 – FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 29, 2020

“Thiago will not play. He isn’t ready yet and it will take some time for him, ”he said via a video-linked press conference.

“We hope to have him back as soon as possible.”

The Bayern boss also revealed how pleased he is at how his side have adjusted to football again following the forced stoppage.

They have won all three of their games so far and hope to make it four against Düsseldorf, a team who Flick is using as motivation to fire up top scorer Robert Lewandowski /

“There were concerns about how the players would cope with being back, of course,” added the man in charge.

“It isn’t easy to adjust again and get back to a competitive level, even in training.

“But I’m pleased with how we have played in the games so far. We’re doing well so I’m happy.

“We have another tough game next and Lewy is aware that he hasn’t scored yet against Düsseldorf.

“That’s something he’ll want to put right because he always wants to score but the important thing is to be in good shape and create chances.”