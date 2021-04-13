Hans Zimmer composes ringtones for OPPO Find X3 Pro

Share

Well-known composer Hans Zimmer composes exclusive ringtones for OPPO Find X3 Pro.

The composer Hans zimmerA Grammy and Oscar winner, knows better than anyone how our sense of connection is amplified through sound. His music got us excited in Gladiator, made us dodge and dizzy in the Batman trilogy, and glimpsed us into the future in Inception. His artistic ability with sound has transformed some of our favorite films and has managed to awaken our emotions.

Hans Zimmer has created two ringtones and a whole orchestra of additional sounds that make our sophisticated and futuristic smartphone, OPPO Find X3 Pro, have a sound to match. To create this new collection of sounds – with a level of depth and emotion unheard of in a smartphone), he has been inspired by the spirit of innovation and exploration of the human being. His creations give us really beautiful sounds in every notification we receive and every time we connect.

The sound of connection

The subtle beeps, sounds and rings of such smartphones are not empty. They are sounds capable of uniting us: the company associates them with groups of friends and family, and they often announce familiar voices and words of affection. That said, Hans Zimmer finally gives them the recognition and attention they deserve, bringing joy to seemingly small and banal moments. And all this inspired by the spirit of the Find series.

“The whole world changed because of the pandemic, and it did so radically. The physical contact was suddenly gone. Somehow, I felt it was my duty as a musician to figure out how to fill a little bit of that void that he had left us, ”says Hans Zimmer when talking about his collaboration with OPPO. “Today it is precisely the telephones that keep us connected. I want this ringtone to open new doors to feel again ”.

Share