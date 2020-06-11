Hans Mezger, illustrious engineer responsible for the creation of the Porsche 917 and the boxer engine of the iconic Porsche 911, has died this Wednesday June 10 at the age of 90.

Mezger was born on November 18, 1929 in the town of Ottmarsheim, near Stuttgart, in Germany. He was the youngest of five brothers and was fascinated by airplanes from a young age, to the point that he used to travel to a local airfield to observe them in person.

In April 1945, when he was still 15 years old and the war on the European front of World War II was three weeks away, he managed to avoid being enrolled in the German army thanks to a false medical certificate.

He studied at the Technical University, now known as the University of Stuttgart, where he studied Mechanical Engineering. He graduated in 1956, at a time of economic prosperity in which jobs in Germany abounded.

“I received 28 offers,” recounted Mezger. “But I didn’t get any offers from Porsche and I wanted to work for them because the Type 356 had inspired me. So I presented my resume, did an interview, and the company offered me a position in the development of Diesel engines.”

He had first contact with the Type 547 engine, developed a formula to calculate the profile of the cams and in 1960 he joined the human group of the first Porsche project in the Formula 1 World Championship. He participated in the creation of the Porsche 804, which he won a race in 1962.

Hans Mezger with Niki Lauda

“In that project, I learned a lot about the design of the combustion chambers. It was very useful for the design of the six-cylinder boxer engine that we use in the Porsche 911. Ferry Porsche became my role model; I shared his ambition to create the best sports car for the road. ”

And that six-cylinder boxer engine made such an impression that it is known in popular culture as the ‘Mezger engine’, in tribute to the German engineer. The same architecture has been preserved in the successive generations of the sports car until today.

In 1965 he rose to the head of the competition division, from where he oversaw the creation of the legendary Porsche 917, with which the Stuttgart brand achieved its first victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1970, with another triumph in 1971. .

It was in its racing cars that Porsche’s turbo technology earned its first international victories, a crucial circumstance in 1974 when it leaked to production models through the Porsche 911 Turbo.

In 1981 Hans Mezger accepted Ron Dennis’ commission to create a turbo engine for the McLaren Formula 1 team. The propeller, which ran under the TAG name, doubled at the 1984 and 1985 World Cups, first with Niki Lauda and then with Alain Prost. He was active until 1987 and garnered victories until his dismissal.

