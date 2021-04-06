Hans Küng, the influential theologian who denied the pope’s infallibility, dies

Swiss Catholic theologian Hans Küng, known for having denied the infallibility of the pope, which caused him to be suspended by the Vatican in 1979, he died this Tuesday in Tübingen (southwest) at 93 years of age, informed its foundation.

Küng passed away “in peace at his home in Tübingen,” said a spokeswoman for the Weltethos Foundation about the theologian, considered one of the greatest popularizers of Catholic issues in the world with a work translated into more than 20 languages.

Born in Sursee, Lucerne, Switzerland on March 19, 1928, Küng received a degree in Theology from the Gregorian University in Rome in 1953. he was ordained a priest in 1954 and was assigned to the diocese of Basel. He expanded his studies and obtained the doctorate in theology with the thesis Justification in Karl Barth.

Pope John XXIII appointed him official advisor of the Second Vatican Council and Küng acted as an expert and advisor to the bishops of his country between 1962 and 1965.

Among his first works, he published The Council and the Unity of the Church, Church Structures, from 1964 and Freedom Today, from 1966.

Clash with the Vatican

It was in 1967 when he published “The Church”, one of his controversial works in which he pronounced on the suppression of the imprimatur or prior censorship of theological books and the abolition of celibacy and which was followed in 1976 by ¿Infallible ?: a question, in which it was manifested against the dogma of papal infallibility.

For these works, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, former Holy Office, opened a summary in 1967 and another in 1971.

On February 21, 1975, the Vatican issued a statement in which disciplinary sanctions were not issued against the theologian but he was admonished to did not continue teaching theses “that are opposed to the doctrine of the Catholic Church”, but refused to retract.

In 1979 the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith sanctioned him with the withdrawal of ecclesiastical authorization to teach and he specified: “he can no longer be considered a Catholic theologian.”

From John Paul II to Benedict XVI

Küng became the first sanctioned of the pontificate of John Paul II. In 1980 he ceased to belong to the Faculty of Theology of the University of Tübingen, but he retained, by a special status, his chair of Ecumenical and Dogmatic Theology, as well as the direction of the Ecumenical Research Institute.

Since 1995 he presided over the World Ethics Foundation “Weltethos” (Universal Ethos), which he created and through which he was in charge of studying and promote dialogue between religions.

Despite the fact that in 2003 the German political and religious leaders highlighted the merits of Küng and asked the Catholic Church for his rehabilitation, in 1997 Cardinal Ratzinger, then precept for the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and that later he would come to the Papacy as Benedict XVI, ruled out the possibility of rehabilitation of the Swiss theologian.

It was personal friend in the past of the now emeritus pope and companion yours at the University of Tübingen. Benedict XVI received the theologian Küng in Castel Gandolfo, which was the summer residence of the popes, in September 2005, in an interview that the theologian described as “hopeful.”

A “Catholic spring”

On Pope Francis, Küng confided in a 2013 interview with the German weekly Der Spiegel that he was confident that he would end celibacy among Catholic priests, while criticized the beatification process of Karol Wojtyla.

He assured that with Jorge Bergoglio the Vatican came a “Catholic spring” to the Church, both in the form and in the content, and said that this meant a “break” with what Benedict XVI “represented”.

That same year, Küng said that he was considering resort to assisted suicide to end his life, given the progression that he suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

“I do not want to continue living as a shadow of myself”, he wrote in the third and last volume of his memoirs.