Hannibal: Mads Mikkelsen says there was a romance between his character and Will Graham

Although it began with many doubts on the part of the fans, the series of Hannibal it became a discreet but strong success. Followers of novels and film adaptations, first with Brian Cox and later with Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, embraced this enigmatic new vision. While there were many changes to the story and character development, deep down the cannibal psychiatrist still felt attractive and terrifying. Mads Mikkelsen’s work was praised ad nauseam and the series cancellation felt like one of the worst injustices in the world of television; especially for that open ending that generated high expectations for the future.

One of the best aspects was the need to Bryan fuller to focus on Will’s relationship with Hannibal. The FBI agent only appears in the first novel, and as we all know, the outlandish and complex relationship between Hannibal and Clarice is the lynchpin of the rest of the story. However, copyright meant a change that in the end was entirely positive. Will, played by Hugh Dancy, has the mind of a serial killer, which helps him being on the side of the law, but obscures his daily life and draws the cannibal’s attention. As the episodes progressed, Hannibal’s first interest in Will shifted from mere curiosity to an obsession that broke his heart.

The finale marked a moment of attraction between the two that many experts declared as a romantic gesture and that left the public waiting for more. Some more closed do not like to see the clear sexual connection between the protagonists, but most not only see it, but also exploit it after the cancellation through fanarts and fanfics. But in case there was still any doubt, Mikkelsen himself confirms that the obvious step was to develop a romantic relationship between the two. In a recent interview for Vulture, the also star of Another Round – 96% revealed that he always considered the relationship between them as a romance:

Yes [consideré la relación como un romance], but not necessarily something that would become physical.

[El canibalismo] It is the maximum way to love someone, eating it, right? We actually did a couple takes of the last scene and we looked at each other, and it was kind of obvious; it was almost like a kiss. Hugh and I thought “why not?” We have a couple of takes. Let’s make one. It could be interesting.

To the disappointment of many, the actor also confirmed that Dancy and he never kissed for any take as Fuller considered it to be very obvious and direct. In addition, all three knew that the relationship was much more complex than a simple perception of a partner. Mikkelsen explains how killing someone together created a special bond:

It had to be about killing someone together and both of them feeling the same. “I finally got it. Will Graham is me ”. They are inseparable at that point. We also knew that this was not the end. We knew there was a fourth season. We had something else up our sleeve, but then it didn’t happen.

Mikkelsen also reaffirmed his desire to return to the role of Hannibal, despite the grueling days of filming and the difficulty in learning the script that was always full of references to high culture and even other languages. In the past, both Fuller and Dancy have said that they would definitely return to make at least a fourth season that would serve as the actual closure they had planned. Although it might seem unlikely, the truth is that the time between revivals in television and movies is getting shorter and shorter, so it can definitely happen. In addition, after its cancellation and its premiere on digital platforms, the series became even more popular, finding new followers at every turn who also want a good closure for this excellent series.

