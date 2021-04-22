‘Hannibal’: Mads Mikkelsen assures that the entire cast wants to return for a final season

The third season of ‘Hannibal’ ended years ago, many, in fact in 2015, but the fans have never lost hope before a return and an ending that lives up to their expectations. Bryan Fuller has continued all this time fanning this possibility, negotiating with the chain and continuing to brainstorm ideas. However, and in the absence of a commitment and official confirmation, we will have to settle knowing that, if given, The entire cast would be delighted to reprise their roles.

Or as Mads Mikkelsen, Lecter in the series, has confirmed in an interview for Vulture: “The work itself was brutal because we shot many hours and the scripts were late. It’s television, and what we were doing was elaborate. The texts were High IQ texts. Monologues or dialogues were always about fine arts, music. You had to learn Japanese, Hungarian and words that you just never heard before. And you had to do it in two hours because everything was coming too late. Having said that , I would love to come back. Everybody wants to go back And if there is only one season and we are sure of it, [Bryan Fuller] it can end it in a proper, surprising, and freaky way. “

Mikkelsen gave this interview in full campaign for the Oscar, awards to which he is nominated for his work in ‘Another Round’. In the report, in addition to talking about ‘Hannibal’, he recalled his “humiliating” audition for ‘Fantastic Animals 3’ and how he is preparing to be part of the ‘Harry Potter’ universe, although having passed through Marvel … His next projects also include the futuristic adventure ‘Chaos Walking’, which opens in Spain on April 30, and the fifth film in the ‘Indiana Jones’ saga, for which he signed this month.

Containment is the keyword

Based on the novels by Thomas Harris that Jonathan Demme already made in the cinema in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and which continued with several sequels; ‘Hannibal’ aired for three years and three seasons on the NBC until it was canceled because its high budget did not compensate for its audience figures. On the possibility that the series would have fared better if it had been broadcast on a streaming platform and not conventional television, Mikkelsen does not believe that they would necessarily have won: “I have wondered what would have happened if we had been on another platform and we could have done what we wanted, would we have increased the graphic material and removed some of the poetry? ” reflected the actor, “Maybe it was a good thing that we had to hold back. It was good for the series that we weren’t going full on ‘The Walking Dead’. “