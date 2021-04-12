Hannibal Laguna vindicates masks in a very optimistic parade for Madrid Fashion Week

In just one year our lives have completely changed, finding a faithful companion who goes with us everywhere: the masks. This new accessory has become a essential of our looks, even going to match our wardrobe.

The world of fashion has adapted to this new reality and more and more this health need is becoming the perfect complement that helps to enhance our clothes and frames makeup. However, it has not been easy to get used to it.

“It is not difficult to remember the first time we saw our half covered face reflected in the mirror of vanities. An indelible image that showed us before others, veiled by a protective shield that helped us and continues to help us fight against unfavorable circumstances, in a world where social interaction is a risk“says Hannibal Laguna.

It is for this reason that he was born Vanity Mirror, his collection for Autumn / Winter 2021-2022 whose main protagonist is the mask. “Vanity Mirror raises its voice before the excessive vanity of those so-called ‘experts’ who manifest themselves with an appearance that conceals an empty interior; of people who, unable to empathize or love others, they become foolish and ignorant that deny reality and endanger their lives and ours “, explains the designer.

Hannibal Laguna show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid.GTRES

With this collection, Hannibal Laguna focuses on the voluntary use of masks, leaving in evidence those deniers who still question its usefulness and the existence of Covid-19. With this, the designer picks up the new feeling of seeing life with another perspective and to get out of the darkness that the confinement and pessimism with which we lived those moments plunged us.

Laguna refers in Vanity Mirror to the Far East to collect those customs that are an example of solidarity and respect, paying homage to its intense colors and floral beauty of its majestic gardens.

In this collection the translucent textures combine with exaggerated patterns to provoke a fluid symbiosis between the masks and the delicious dresses.

The colorful explosion, starring turtlenecks, bulb sleeves, skirts cut on the bias and large bows that accentuate the sophisticated and feminine essence that characterizes the Laguna woman, are some of the dominant notes of this proposal in which the chromatic palette transits in a vibrant atmosphere tinged with sensations, highlighting the intense oranges, neon yellows, vegetable greens and feminine floral roses that refer to love.

The designer has taken the masks as inspiration for his designs, creating the pieces from this element and not the other way around, the collection being born Fashion Mask, from the hand of the manufacturer of masks and fabrics AQUACLEAN GROUP.

Again, the dress is the star garment for this collection, especially in the maxi key, although the body, accompanied by a very long skirt, has become one of the big bets for the new season according to Hannibal Laguna to achieve a slim and stylized figure.

