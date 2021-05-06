Hannah John-Kamen will be Red Sonja in the new heroine movie – Tomatazos

Red Sonja fans will soon have a new film adaptation and The Hollywood Reporter today confirmed the name of the actress on whose shoulders the starring role will remain. It is about Hannah John-Kamen, an actress with a long career on the small screen but who in more recent years has joined important film projects, making her way through the entertainment industry. Her appointment as Red Sonja is a clear sign that her good name in Hollywood continues to grow. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Kamen is known for collaborating in few episodes of series such as Misfits, Black Mirror, Whitechapel, Death in paradise, The Tunnel, Game of Thrones – 93%, The Enchanted Crystal: Age of Resistance – 93% and The Stranger. He had moderate appearances in films such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92%, Tomb Raider: The Adventures of Lara Croft – 52% and Ready Player One: The Game Begins – 78%; for 2018 he acts in Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85%, a Marvel Studios movie in which she plays Ava Starr / Ghost. Her choice as the new Red Sonja represents a new stage in her career, as it is the film of a beloved character in comics.

Red Sonja’s new film will be directed by Joey soloway, popular non-binary filmmaker for being behind projects like Transparent Y Afternoon Delight. For The Hollywood Reporter, Soloway shared a few words about choosing Hannah john-kamen as the next Red Sonja from the big screen:

Hannah is a very talented actress that we have been following for years and she IS Red Sonja. His range, sensitivity, and strength are qualities we’ve been searching for and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this journey together. […] There couldn’t be a better time in our world for ways to wield the power of Red Sonja and her connection to nature and our planet. Sonja is an ancient heroine with an epic calling.

Red Sonja is a hero created by Barry Windsor-Smith Y Roy thomas in the 1970s, initially appearing in Conan the Barbarian comics published by Marvel. It is a relentless warrior armed with swords who is not afraid to face an opponent of greater volume, emerging victorious. Although the character has made some leaps between companies due to licensing issues, he continues to be a much loved and consumed figure among comic book lovers.

In the past we have already had other actresses play the character. In 1985 it was released Red Sonja, directed by Richard Fleischer and starring Briggite Nielsen; in the co-lead role we had Arnold Schwarzenegger, who fought alongside the heroine as Kalidor. For 1997, Anjelica Bridges takes the role of Red Sonja in one of the episodes of the Conan the Adventurer series. In 2016 it was released Red Sonja: Queen of Plages, animated film that works as a remake of the 1985 version, with the participation of Misty Lee as the main star.

As we can see, Red Sonja-based projects aren’t really plentiful considering the legacy of the character in the comics. Hannah john-kamen will become the next incarnation of heroine and the reactions on social networks are being positive. Soon we will see Kamen being Jill Valentina, another great figure of pop culture, specifically from the Resident Evil video game saga for the live-action film Welcome to Racoon City; has a theatrical release scheduled for November 24.

A release date for the movie has not been confirmed at this time. Red Sonja with Hannah john-kamen. Please wait for more updates.

