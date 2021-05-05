Hannah John-Kamen to star in Red Sonja movie

A new Red Sonja solo movie has been in the works for years, and those attempts seem to be beginning to take shape. The THR media exclusively reports that the actress Hannah John-Kamen has been cast to play Red Sonja in the film that is being prepared. We know the actress above all for having been the villain Ghost in “Ant-Man and the Wasp”, although we have also seen her in “Ready Player One” and in “Black Mirror”.

The director Joey soloway She has been linked to the project since June 2019 as its director, and also as the person in charge of writing the film together with Tasha Huo, the showrunner of the upcoming “Tomb Raider” animated series.

In the past, let us remember that Bryan Singer was linked as director of the film, but given the “delicate” situation he is experiencing, in 2019 he was separated from the project, after at the beginning of that year the film paralyzed its development due to the controversy.

Hannah is a very talented actress we have followed for years and she IS Red Sonja, ”Soloway says in a statement. His range, sensitivity, and strength are all qualities we’ve been looking for and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this journey together.

Sonya was created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith for the Marvel Comics comic Conan the Barbarian in the early 1970s and was an amalgamation of various characters from Conan creator Robert E. Howard. The character, fiery and strong enough to take on Conan while rejecting his advances, turned out to be popular enough to get his own tale, which continues to this day even as Howard and Conan’s licenses have passed through various companies. Millennium says their movie is based on the comic published by Dynamite Entertainment.

When the project was unveiled on the European Film Market earlier this year, Soloway noted: “There could not be a better time in our world for ways to wield the power of Red Sonja and its connection to nature and our planet.” Soloway also noted that Sonja is “a former hero with an epic calling.” In 2019, he also made a comparison of the character with heroes like Batman and Deadpool.

Following the film are Mark Canton (“300”) and Courtney Solomon (“After”) serving as producers to Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman of Campbell Grobman Films. Topple’s Andrea Sperling and Millennium’s Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Yunger, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta and Tanner Mobley also produce. Millennium’s Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson and Trevor Short are executive producers along with Red Sonja LLC’s Luke Lieberman and Dynamite Entertainment’s Nick Barrucci. Dorothy Canton is also an executive producer.

Via information | THR