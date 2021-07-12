Hanna Jaff’s husband breaks the silence; She answers

Hanna Jaff responds

Hanna Jaff spoke exclusively to Who and stated that it was a smear campaign against her. “I suffered from domestic violence, racism and extortion and, when I came out with the truth, Henry began to threaten me, [dijo] that I was going to demerit my word and my person so that no one would believe me ”.

“He cheated on me, he did not study at Oxford as he said, he has not had his company since 2019, his family has already lost everything and he has wanted to extort me because he wants me to pay his bills. He is running a dirty campaign to smear my word. This is a case of gender violence, hate, racism, “Hanna declared.

Hanna Jaff shares alleged evidence of the racism she experienced during her marriage

Hanna Jaff shared with us exclusively some audios of the alleged extortion of which she has been a victim, in them, apparently, Henry speaks disparagingly of the Mexican race. “Being Mexican, I received death threats from my father-in-law and his family, they are not what they said and now they want to turn it around so that my voice does not come out with the truth, but I have proof of all this.”

In addition, Hanna pointed out that she filed a complaint against her husband for gender violence in the United Kingdom.

On Henry’s demerit that Hanna never studied at Harvard, the philanthropist shared with this newsroom alleged evidence that she did indeed study at the Massachusetts-based institution a Master of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies in 2010.

Hanna Jaff shared with Who the credential that accredited her as a Harvard student in 2010. (Hanna Jaff)