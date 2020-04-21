Hanna de Ha-Ash, a few days after giving birth presumes her beautiful belly | Instagram

Hanna Nicole, a member of the Mexican duo Ha-Ash, touched all his followers on Instagram by showing off his beautiful belly and announcing that it’s only a few how many days of giving birth.

Since Several months The member of the group Ha Ash announced on her social networks that she was pregnant with her first baby and was sharing the process.

Now, the singer boasted what advanced that you are pregnant, and that you have a few days left to give birth to your beautiful daughter.

It was through the official account of Instagram from the band that Hanna shared two images where is seen in underwear while holding her belly with a cute smile.

Counting the days to meet you! “He wrote in the post.

As expected, his friends and followers quickly came to the publication and wrote comments full of love and giving him good wishes.

With just one day of sharing the photograph, he has more than 500 thousand likesbecause they all meet excited with the arrival of the little member of Ha-ash.

It is normal for a fan to be quite excited to see this “,” Don’t stain Hanna !!! You are beautiful !!! “,” We also want to meet baby Hanna “, were some of the comments.

While there are other comments where they wish everything goes wellBecause, as it is currently known, the country is in quarantine and the greatest possible care should be taken.

Although it should be mentioned that the eldest of the sisters is simply more than anxious of meeting your little girl, so she doesn’t really care.

Hanna take care of yourself please, when you go to give birth, may God bless you, protect you and keep you from all evil and the virus, “they wrote.

Now we just have to wait for the little one reach the world and that everything goes according to what they had planned.

.