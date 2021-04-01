The world’s leading tire company plans to leverage costs and resources saved by switching to third-party support to help improve operations with AI and digital sensor technology

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, a leading provider of independent support for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, which today announced that leading tire company Hankook Tire has switched to Rimini Street support for its SAP ECC 6.0 applications. Hankook Tire reduced its annual maintenance fees by 50% with support from Rimini Street. With the efficiencies gained from the change, the company plans to focus its resources on developing innovative technology capabilities, including artificial intelligence and digital sensors.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006054/es/

Hankook Tire Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

Get ultra-responsible ERP support and optimize IT costs

Founded in 1941, Hankook Tire was Korea’s first automobile tire company and has grown to become a market leader in tire manufacturing around the world. Hankook Tire, which currently operates in more than 180 countries, has eight production plants and five R&D centers around the world, with more than 20,000 employees. The company’s CIO began exploring third-party support to address the need for more technical expertise in business software and support services for its highly customized SAP ECC 6.0 applications. After learning about the quality of Rimini Street’s support, Hankook Tire decided to switch support providers to benefit from SAP’s high-value support and excellent response from the company.

Read more

“Keeping our business running efficiently and at its highest level is very important to us. The company is on the fast track of digital transformation with the pursuit of innovation and technological excellence at our center,” said Seyul Ryu , Chief Information Officer, Hankook Tire. “After learning of Rimini Street’s global availability and the support of expert engineers, we decided to shift our mission-critical ERP application support to Rimini Street to gain efficiencies and free up resources to focus on maximizing manufacturing operations.”

Expert Engineers Available 24/7 Worldwide

Hankook Tire, along with Rimini Street customers, is assigned a Primary Support Engineer, backed by a team of technical and functional experts averaging over 15 years of customer software system experience. Additionally, all customers benefit from the company’s industry-leading SLAs, with response times of 10 minutes for critical priority 1 cases and 15 minutes for priority 2 issues.

“Most manufacturing companies, including Hankook Tire, are focused on seeking innovation in this demanding economic environment. Rimini Street enables these companies to regain control of their IT guidance, find efficiencies and free up funds to invest in innovation aligned with their business to drive competitive advantage and growth, “said Hyungwook” Kevin “Kim, regional general manager of Rimini Street, Korea. “Rimini Street has helped more than 4,000 customers around the world gain peace of mind by providing a team of expert engineers available 24/7, with a 10-minute response time for critical issues. as well as technical and functional advice to maximize your existing software investment. “

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of business software products and services, the leading provider of third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner. The company offers highly responsive, integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation, and achieve better business results. To date, more than 4,000 organizations from the Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, public sector and midsize companies and other organizations from a wide range of industries have trusted Rimini Street as their trusted application business software products and services provider . For more information, go to http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet via your Twitter account and find Rimini Street at Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts, but forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements They are generally accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “considers”, “predicts”, “supposes”, “seems”, “search”, “continue”, “will believe”, “may”, “wait”, “plan” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on various assumptions and current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance nor are they statements of historical fact. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties with respect to Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and economic, operational and financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Rimini Street businesses, as well as actions taken by government authorities, customers or others. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt Rimini Street’s business or that of its current and future customers, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and financial, economic, regulatory and general policies affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in government investigations or any new litigation; Rimini Street’s ability and need to raise additional capital or debt financing on favorable terms and Rimini Street’s ability to generate cash flows from its operations to help finance further investment in Rimini Street’s growth initiatives; Rimini Street’s sufficiency of cash and cash equivalents to meet its liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of the outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Shares of Rimini Street, including Rimini Street’s ability to complete its previously announced partial redemption of the Series A Preferred Shares under the terms and conditions described in its Current report in 8-K format dated March 16, 2021; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive pricing and product activity; the difficulties of profitable growth management; customer adoption of products and services recently introduced by Rimini Street, including its Application Management Services (AMS), Advanced Database Security solutions and services for products Sales Cloud and Service Cloud from Salesforce, along with other products and services Rimini Street plans to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of the Rimini Street management team; the uncertainty about the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and all additional risks discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Rimini Street 10-K Annual Report filed on March 3, 2021 and updated from time to time through other Rimini Street filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements detail Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will produce a change in Rimini Street assessments. However, while Rimini Street may choose to update these forward-looking statements over time, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be construed as representing Rimini Street’s assessments when referring to this press release at a later date than its publication.

© 2021 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo and combinations thereof, and other marks containing the TM symbol are registered trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc.All additional trademarks remain the property of their respective owners and, unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street makes no affiliation, endorsement, or association with the owner of such trademarks or other companies mentioned herein. .

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331006054/en/

Contacts

Michelle mclocklin

Rimini Street, Inc.

+1 925 523-8414

mmcglocklin@riministreet.com