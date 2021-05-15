Hankook reinforces its logistics capacity for Spain and Portugal

THE WORLD

Madrid

The premium tire manufacturer has opened a new warehouse in Madrid, from which it will also support pan-European agreements with various brands

Hankook Espaa, the premium tire manufacturer, has opened its new logistics warehouse in Madrid, which will allow it to expand storage and distribution capacity for Spain and Portugal, and makes its Hankook-brand passenger car, SUV, off-road and van tires available to its customers in the summer, all season and winter segments.

Likewise, Hankook Espaa highlights that quality and service are the great bets of the new warehouse, which be equipped with the latest logistics technology, helping to generate faster services and greater reliability in delivery and distribution. Besides, allow access to more efficient forms of transport thanks to the location of this new warehouse

This new warehouse is located in the Madrid municipality of Camarma de Esteruelas and is operated by Groupe CAT, a company specialized in the distribution of components for the automotive industry. From Madrid, Hankook provide service to Spain and Portugal, thus responding to the current needs of our customers.

In order to Yang Hun Kim, General Director of Hankook Espaa, “this opening is a necessity that responds to the requests of our clients current and above all to support the pan-European agreements that Hankook Tire has with the main car brands and international workshop networks. Likewise, complement our close relationship with Grupo Soledad to which we are not only joined by the Confortauto Hankook Masters network, but also by a very successful business relationship for both of us that lasts more than 25 years.

In addition to this new warehouse, Hankook Espaa continues to maintain its headquarters in the Madrid municipality of San Sebastián de los Reyes, where the sales, marketing, finance and operations delegations are located.

