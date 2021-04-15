Hank Azaria apologizes for Apu’s voice

Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images

Hank Azaria apologizes for helping to stereotype Apu.Matt Groening and the rest of the team understood his departure from the series. ‘The Simpson‘They sign a double renewal and will have seasons 33 and 34.

Since it was released in 2017 ‘The problem with Apu‘(Michael Melamedoff), the documentary in which Hari Kondabolu denounced the racist stereotypes that had helped to consolidate the character, the owner of the badulaque practically disappeared from the series, something that became official when, in January 2020, the actor Hank Azaria made public that it would cease to be the voice of the Indian.

“It represents the blind spot he had on the matter,” commented the interpreter, noting that, from the beginning, his source of inspiration was the character whom Peter sellers embodies in ‘The guateque‘(Blake Edwards, 1968). “There I am, gleefully basing a character on what was already considered quite annoying … Once I realized that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn’t want to participate anymore.”

On a recent visit to the podcast ‘Armchair Expert‘(via The Hollywood Reporter), Azaria has extended her explanation: “I spoke with the Indian children at my son’s school because I wanted to hear their opinion. A 17-year-old, who has not even seen ‘The Simpsons’, knew what Apu means. It’s practically an insult right now. All he knows is that this is how his people are thought and represented to many people in this country. “

“I really apologize, it is important,” he adds. “I apologize for my part in creating and participating in that. Part of me feels that I need to introduce myself to every Indian person in this country and personally apologize. And sometimes I do.

Of the 702 episodes of the ‘The Simpson‘issued so far, Azaria has participated in 697. The actor is voiced by, among others, Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Carl Carlson, Superintendent Chalmers, Professor Frink, Lou, Dr. Nick Riviera, Kirk Van Houten, Cletus, and of course , Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

